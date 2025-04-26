Despite LeBron James' best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers fell in Game 3 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Anthony Edwards did not let the 40-year-old James' performance go unnoticed.

In the 116-104 loss, James tallied game-highs of 38 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 4 assists on efficient shooting (13-for-21 from the field, 5-for-9 on 3-pointers, and 7-for-10 at the free-throw line). The Lakers' superstar started to get hot, in particular, from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, hitting several threes in a row to get L.A. back within a point.

“He was incredible,” Edwards said of James in the post-game press conference. “He did everything he could in his power to will 'em to a win. He was shooting it from Yucatan. For sure. He was shooting it crazy. He caught one of 'em in transition, and I was like kinda closing out, and I'm like, ‘He not about to shoot this.' And he launched. I'm not gonna lie, it was fun to watch him [and to] be competing against him today, for sure.”

Edwards had his own heroic moments in Game 3 as well. The young superstar scored 29 points and had 8 rebounds and 8 assists in a game-high 42 minutes. He was similarly hot from 3-point range as well; he went 5-for-10 on threes, including some clutch shots down the stretch that iced the game for the Timberwolves.

With Friday's win, Minnesota now holds a 2-1 lead over the Lakers in the series. The Timberwolves stole home-court advantage with a decisive victory in Game 1 before losing Game 2 in a 94-85 rockfight. Still, the Timberwolves will host two of the next three games in the series as they attempt to eliminate L.A. and advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

That will likely be easier said than done, though, as Luka Doncic, who eliminated the Timberwolves from the postseason last year as part of the Dallas Mavericks, purportedly dealt with an illness before and during Game 3. Doncic, who averaged 34 points in the first two games of the series, scored 17 points (the second-fewest of his playoff career) in Game 3.

Game 4 is set for tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CT in Minneapolis.