On Sunday, February 15, 2026, USA Stars defeated USA Stripes to win the NBA All-Star Game 21-47. In the championship game, Anthony Edwards emerged victorious with his team following his game-winning knock, earning him the Kobe trophy as '26 All-Star MVP. He finished the game with 32 points in 3 games.

While he became a talking point after the match, it was another post-match moment that became viral on the internet. Edwards was seen giving his autograph on a jersey for 2 Chainz after the All-Star Game. Rapper 2 Chainz was seen in an interaction with Edwards, requesting an autograph from the Minnesota Timberwolves star following his MVP performance in the 75th NBA All-Star Game.

Anthony Edwards autographed a jersey for 2 Chainz after the All-Star Game 🤩✍️pic.twitter.com/hBV0Zoyrmv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2026

The two even hugged and posed for a picture while holding the jersey for display. The 24-year-old Timberwolves shooting guard and 2 Chainz both are from Atlanta, Georgia. And the rapper was present courtside to witness Edwards and his team achieve victory.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shares his mindset following the victory

Following his MVP performance in the NBA All-Star game, Edwards opened up at the post-game, where he opened up on cooking opponent teams' LeBron James and Kevin Durant. “Yeah, sure, I wanna cook them every time.”

While still young when compared to James and Durant, Edwards has been steadily building his name and legacy in the game. Edwards boasts 29.3 points per game on 49.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep, playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Keeping a winning mentality and attitude throughout the game, Edwards earned his first-ever NBA All-Star MVP trophy.