On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a big road win in Game 3 of their playoff series vs the Golden State Warriors to go up 2-1. It was a relatively pedestrian start for Anthony Edwards, but the superstar turned up the heat in the second half, finishing the game with 36 points.

After the game, head coach Chris Finch got 100% honest on why he sometimes tends to coach Edwards harder than other players.

“I don’t want (people) to think that every film session is an ‘MF’-type of thing,” Finch said, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s not that. That’s not how we do it. It’s not old-school, like we’re screaming at guys all the time. But we aren’t afraid to put our best guys up on the film more often than others, because they play all the minutes, (and) they take all the shots. They’re involved in all the actions, so they should have more accountability that goes with that.”

Finch then explained how Edwards shows leadership of his own when interacting with younger players on the team.

“Now what I see, which I really love, is that he will be there for the younger players when they’re getting their share (of hard coaching), like the rookies,” Finch said. “And they get nothing compared to what Ant’s gotten, even (when he was) a rookie player. So now, Ant’s being the older brother there, which is cool.”

Finch had raised eyebrows recently by publicly calling on Edwards to be better after the team's Game 1 loss. The Timberwolves have since won two straight.

A big win for the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves now have a chance to take a stranglehold on this series in Game 4 on Monday evening. Of course, the major caveat is that the Warriors have been without superstar Stephen Curry since the second quarter of Game 1, when he injured his hamstring.

That certainly has benefited the Timberwolves' defense, as Golden State's offense went ice-cold down the stretch of Game 3.

Still, that shouldn't take away from the resilience Edwards displayed with his epic second half performance to lead the Timberwolves to victory.