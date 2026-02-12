On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their second straight win by dominating the Portland Trail Blazers in blowout fashion. It was an epic game for Julius Randle, who responded to his recent All-Star snub by scoring 41 points in the victory.

Meanwhile, 2024 Timberwolves draftee Terrence Shannon Jr. has been tearing it up in the G-League with some big performances as of late, and now, the team has announced a big update regarding the young wing.

“NEWS: Timberwolves recall guard Terrence Shannon Jr from G League affiliate (Iowa Wolves),” reported the Timberwolves' PR team on X, formerly Twitter. “In tonight’s game against the Austin Spurs, Shannon Jr finished with 36 points on 10-15 shooting and a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.”

Shannon Jr. was an intriguing prospect coming out of Illinois, and although he played sparingly in Chris Finch's rotation throughout the regular season last year, he had a surprisingly big role in the team's Western Conference Finals series loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that series, Shannon Jr. was one of the few Timberwolves players to provide consistent offense for the team off the bench, although it still wasn't enough to help a severely overmatched Minnesota team pull off the upset over the eventual champions.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves recently elected to shake things up by trading for Chicago Bulls wing Ayo Dosunmu, sending out fellow 2024 draftee Rob Dillingham in the process. Dillingham never quite panned out in Minnesota despite high expectations coming out of the draft, but clearly, the team still has high hopes for Shannon Jr.'s development moving forward.

In any case, the Timberwolves will now have more than a week off to rest for the All-Star break, as superstar Anthony Edwards heads to Los Angeles to participate in the festivities at the Intuit Dome. Minnesota will next take the floor next Friday night at home against the Dallas Mavericks.