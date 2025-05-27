Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is going down on Monday night in Minneapolis, and it is shaping up to be an exciting finish. The Oklahoma City Thunder were dominant during the first two games of the series at home, but the Minnesota Timberwolves responded with a surprising blowout win in Game 3 to get a game back. Now, they are looking to even up the series, and Rudy Gobert threw down a monsterous dunk over Isaiah Hartenstein in the process.

RUDY GOBERT THROWS IT DOWN OVER ISAIAH HARTENSTEIN 😱pic.twitter.com/EhN4ckQt2N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

That dunk from Rudy Gobert made it a two-point game with about nine and a half minutes to go in the third quarter. This game has been a lot closer than the previous three.

After the first two games of this series, it looked like the Thunder were going to run away with things and potentially pull off a sweep. Oklahoma City was already a huge favorite coming into the series, and the team showed why.

Game 1 was dominated by the Thunder as it wasn't close for a very long time, and Oklahoma City ended up pulling away to earn a 26-point win. The Timberwolves put up a better fight in Game 2, but that one wasn't very close either. It wasn't as lopsided, but the Thunder still ended up winning by 15 points. Because of those games, the result in Game 3 was a major surprise.

The Timberwolves needed to take Game 3 as a 3-0 hole likely would've been impossible to overcome against a team like the Thunder. Minnesota answered the call and delivered its best performance of the playoffs, blowing the Thunder out by 42 points. That game was never close as the Timberwolves opened up a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Game 4 hasn't been anything like that, but the Timberwolves are still in position to get another win as it looks like this one is going to come down to the wire. An exciting finish would be a refreshing change of pace in this series as there hasn't been a close game yet.

If the Timberwolves find a way to win this one, then we have a brand new series as it will be all tied up at two. If the Thunder win, they will be up 3-1 with the series shifting back over to Oklahoma City. This feels like a must-win game for Minnesota.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Thunder will go down on Wednesday at 7:30 CT from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be airing on ESPN.