May 11, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

Alex Rodriguez is an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves now, but he of course was once synonymous with baseball when he was an MLB superstar. Rodriguez was one of MLB's most feared hitters in the 1990s and 2000s, with San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds one of his few peers. That made their hangout before and during Saturday night's Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco all-the-more surreal.

Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds in the Bay for Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PYmbKYA8VU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 10, 2025

A-Rod and Bonds were also shown sitting together during the Timberwolves' 102-97 victory, which put Rodriguez's club up 2-1 in their second-round series. It also turns out that Bonds was Rodriguez's “Uber driver” in San Francisco before the game, and he naturally got a five-star rating.

Barry Bonds was Alex Rodriguez's "Uber driver" in San Francisco ahead of last nights matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves🤣 Of COURSE he gave Barry a five star rating.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/LVr4hQEeK2 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 11, 2025

Álex Rodriguez is riding high as his Timberwolves continue through the playoffs. After smacking the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the first round, Minnesota has bounced back against Golden State after losing the first game of the series. Stephen Curry's injury has given the Timberwolves a massive advantage, and they're in position to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.

It has been quite the professional journey for Rodriguez since he joined MLB in the '90s. While he was a bona fide superstar on the field, his career was marred by MLB's steroid scandal, just like Bonds. Both men aren't in the Hall of Fame because of it.

But Rodriguez has moved past that and continues to enjoy great success in life after his playing career. He joined Marc Lore to buy the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor in recent years, and just this season they finally got the sale through after some legal hurdles.

Now Álex Rodriguez is focused on Minnesota trying to win a championship, but that won't stop him from enjoying time with an old foe from his MLB days.