The Minnesota Timberwolves are preparing for a blockbuster trade prior to the February 5 deadline, if their move to dump Mike Conley's salary on the Chicago Bulls is any indication. This is giving them additional room under the apron to pull off a blockbuster trade, with the Timberwolves setting their sights on the best available player on the trade market, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It would take a king's ransom, however, to pry Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, and it's not quite clear if the price tag for the 2021 NBA Finals MVP is something the Timberwolves can match. If their pursuit of Antetokounmpo falls through, perhaps they revisit a potential trade to solve their point guard issues — with Ja Morant looking more likely to be traded away than ever following Jaren Jackson Jr's move to Utah.

Considering the assets the Timberwolves have, or the potential ones they can get for the likes of Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo, no one can rule out a major deadline overhaul for Minnesota, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“The Timberwolves can immediately get a lot of picks back for [Jaden McDaniels]. Same thing goes for Julius Randle, same thing probably goes if they were to make Donte DiVincenzo or Naz Reid available. So that’s why they still have assets to go out and make a big move. Whether it’s Ja Morant, Giannis, both of them who knows,” Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show.

Can Timberwolves get their Giannis Antetokounmpo trade pursuit over the line?

For a second, it looked as though the Timberwolves' pursuit of Antetokounmpo isn't going to be anything much more than a pipe dream. But with McDaniels being available, it's more realistic than ever for Minnesota to bring in the two-time MVP via trade.

The Timberwolves have not been afraid to shake things up, as we've seen in the past, and they figure to be one of the biggest players in this year's trade deadline.