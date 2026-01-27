The Denver Broncos fell just short of the Super Bowl after losing in the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots. Denver’s offense, operating without starting quarterback Bo Nix, could do little against New England. But the Broncos’ defense gave the team a chance, holding the Patriots to just 10 points on Sunday.

The Broncos boasted the league’s second-ranked overall defense in 2025. And Denver’s success has led to opportunities for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who interviewed for several head coaching jobs.

Joseph hasn’t been announced as a new head coach yet. But Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper seemingly let the cat out of the bag during a post-AFC title game interview. “He’s the best DC I’ve had, you know. And I'm happy that he's… um, I don't know exactly what to say ‘cause I don't know all that he's said. But he’s a great coach,” Cooper noted, per DNVR Broncos.

Will Vance Joseph be the next head coach hired?

Cooper’s remarks certainly make it seem as if Joseph is about to be named a head coach. The veteran defensive coordinator interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job. But Baltimore hired Chargers DC Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh.

Joseph also met with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans but those teams hired Harbaugh and Robert Saleh respectively. While the Bills, Raiders and Browns are still searching for a new head coach, Joseph has been linked to the Arizona Cardinals job.

Joseph spent four seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator (from 2019-2022). And the team is looking for an experienced leader to take over the organization after an ugly three-year run with first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Joseph has head coaching experience, as he spent two seasons at the helm with the Broncos. During his second stint in Denver, this time as defensive coordinator, Joseph turned the team around. The Broncos ranked 29th in overall defense during his first year running the unit. They were seventh in the league in 2024 and finished second this season.

If Cooper did accidentally say too much during his interview, Joseph is likely to be announced as a head coach soon. And it appears increasingly likely that he’ll be leading the Cardinals in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' staff could look quite different next year. In addition to Joseph, assistant coaches Davis Webb and Jim Leonhard could leave Denver for new gigs this offseason.