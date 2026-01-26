Despite the impressive season the Detroit Pistons have put together to this point and the Boston Celtics battling injury adversity without Jayson Tatum, the biggest surprise in the Eastern Conference so far has been the Toronto Raptors. Not only have the Raptors flown up the latest NBA power rankings, but they have done so with major questions to answer before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, in less than two weeks.

The Raptors won 30 games a season ago and failed to make even the East Play-In Tournament. This organization had seemed to lay the foundation for success in Darko Rajakovic's second season at the helm, yet Toronto faced uncertainty heading into the 2025-26 season after firing executive Masai Ujiri.

This move shocked many in the NBA, and after recently trading for former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, it seemed like the Raptors might be heading in a new direction with Bobby Webster taking over the front office. That assessment of this franchise could not have been more wrong, as the Raptors have proven halfway through this season that they are perhaps the greatest threats to those at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Both Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram have been playing at an All-Star level, plus the Raptors rank inside the top five in defensive rating this season. After hitting the road taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Toronto has now won four straight games, tied for the longest winning streak in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

So, with all the success that the Raptors are finding, will Webster and this front office look to be major buyers at the trade deadline, especially with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett continuing to hear their names in trade rumors?

If there is one thing NBA fans can count on the Raptors for, it's to always be involved in talks for star-level players. After all, being aggressive and constantly being in the market for All-Stars led Toronto to landing Kawhi Leonard in 2018, which resulted in the franchise's first NBA championship several months later.

Now that the Raptors find themselves on the verge of the top five in the latest NBA power rankings, less than two weeks before the trade deadline, they could very well take this opportunity to be this season's biggest buyers.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 37-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (W32), at MIL (W20), vs. IND (L3), vs. TOR (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (1/27), at MIN (1/29), at DEN (2/1)

As good as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is, he alone cannot carry the Thunder, especially with Jalen Williams and others injured. That is why the Thunder fell at home to the Indiana Pacers and then lost again on their home floor to the Raptors. This was the first time since 2023 that OKC had lost back-to-back home games.

Although the Thunder are still clearly in the driver's seat to finish this season with the league's best record, it's hard to envision them finishing better than they were last season at 68-14. Oklahoma City is vulnerable this season, and teams are beginning to take notice of this.

2. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2025-26 Record: 33-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W1), at NOP (W8), vs. HOU (L7), vs. SAC (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (1/27), at PHX (1/29), at GSW (1/30), vs. BKN (2/1)

The Detroit Pistons continue to play great basketball and have been among the best defensive teams in the league over the last couple of weeks. However, does this young group, led by MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, have enough production to truly be a threat in the postseason?

That is a question executive Trajan Langdon and this front office will need to answer, especially with the organization signaling to rival teams that Jaden Ivey is not off-limits in trade talks by any means. It would take a substantial upgrade for the Pistons to part ways with their young guard, but Detroit has been exploring the trade market for more wing production leading up to the deadline.

While the Pistons don't want to shake up their core group too much, trading Ivey could present the East-leading Pistons with a path to contending for a spot in the NBA Finals, depending on what type of player they can get back. Herb Jones has been a key name associated with Detroit as of late.

3. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 31-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W13), at HOU (L5), at UTA (W17), vs. NOP (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (1/28), at CHA (1/31), vs. ORL (2/1)

Neither of the San Antonio Spurs' two recent losses is all that concerning, especially since shots simply weren't falling against Houston and New Orleans. Now, the Spurs enter a new week, starting with a rematch in Houston and a chance to get back on the right track.

The Spurs rank inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating this season, joining Houston, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota.

As reported on Sunday, San Antonio has been involved in trade talks with New York surrounding former first-round pick Jeremy Sochan. However, the Spurs have been reluctant to trade Sochan to this point, and it's much more likely they seek further frontcourt help before the deadline utilizing Kelly Olynyk's expiring contract.

4. Houston Rockets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 27-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W5), at PHI (L6/OT), at DET (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (1/26), vs. SAS (1/28), at ATL (1/29), vs. DAL (1/31)

After their slow start to 2026, the Rockets are finding their groove, winning five of their last seven games, two of which came against Detroit and San Antonio. Kevin Durant has really picked things up offensively as of late, scoring at least 30 points in three of his last five games.

Even though the Rockets remain inside the top five of the NBA power rankings, this team tends to disappear at times on offense. Alperen Sengun is not an explosive scorer, and if either Amen Thompson or Jabari Smith Jr. aren't making shots, the Rockets are left searching for answers outside of Durant.

It will be interesting to see if the Rockets look to move Dorian Finney-Smith's contract and some draft assets for a clear secondary scorer before the deadline.

5. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 31-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs LAL (L8), at WAS (W10), at MIL (W2), at MEM (PPD)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (1/27), vs. BKN (1/29), vs. LAC (1/30), vs. OKC (2/1)

Jamal Murray will be a first-time All-Star this season, and he has kept the Denver Nuggets in a championship position despite all of their injury concerns. Even with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson dealing with injuries, Murray and the Nuggets' secondary talents have led the way to Denver being tied for the second-best record in the West.

As crazy as it may sound right now, because of their injury problems, the Nuggets may just be the best team in the NBA at full strength.

6. Toronto Raptors (+6)

2025-26 Record: 29-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W18), at SAC (W13), at POR (W12), at OKC (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (1/28), at ORL (1/30), vs. UTA (2/1)

Should we expect the Raptors to make a significant move before the trade deadline? This is a question everyone around the league is asking right now, as Toronto continues to signal that they are in the hunt for an upgrade. As a result, both Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett have been made available on the trade market.

The Raptors are turning themselves into one of the better teams in the East this season, and it appears as if this organization is ready to take the next step with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Whether or not now is the right time to pull off a big roster change is a completely different question for this team.

If there is one team that could wind up making the greatest change at the trade deadline, it's Toronto.

7. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 27-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W9), at PHI (W6), at ATL (W7), vs. MIA (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (1/27), vs. DET (1/29), vs. CLE (1/30), vs. LAC (2/1)

Much like how the Raptors have been the greatest surprise in the East, that title is held by the Phoenix Suns in the West this season.

What Jordan Ott has achieved in his first year with the Suns is commendable, especially considering that many expected the Suns to be near the bottom of the power rankings this NBA season. The Suns are tough, they wear down their opponents, and they can really get things going from the perimeter.

However, Devin Booker and Jalen Green are both out with injuries, which severely cripples the Suns' chances of sustaining success. Phoenix is 1-4 without Booker this season.

8. Boston Celtics (-2)

2025-26 Record: 28-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L1), vs. IND (W15), at BKN (W4/2OT), at CHI (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (1/26), vs. ATL (1/28), vs. SAC (1/30), vs. MIL (2/1)

Will the Boston Celtics move Anfernee Simons and find their center of the future before the trade deadline? This question may just answer whether or not the Celtics have any chance of competing for a championship this year.

As good as Simons has been for the Celtics, his expiring $27.6 million contract is essentially a major trade exception Brad Stevens can utilize to find an impactful frontcourt player. Should the C's look to trade Simons, Ivica Zubac, Daniel Gafford, and Nic Claxton would be their top center targets.

Then again, perhaps the Celtics can find their impactful center without trading Simons, especially with names like Day'Ron Sharpe, Yves Missi, and Andre Drummond on the block.

9. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 27-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L17), vs. BKN (W54), at PHI (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (1/27), at TOR (1/28), vs. POR (1/30), vs. LAL (2/1)

The Knicks have been active on the trade block, discussing a few different avenues to move Guerschon Yabusele before the trade deadline. Both the Spurs and Pelicans have held talks with the Knicks regarding Yabusele, with New York targeting Jeremy Sochan, Jose Alvarado, and Yves Missi. Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall is another New York trade target.

It is clear that the Knicks want to make an upgrade in their secondary unit, which makes sense after James Dolan publicly made it known e expects this team to contend for a championship right now. Pressure is certainly mounting for the Knicks, which is why they must make a trade for a key upgrade before Feb. 5.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 27-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L32), at CHA (W7), vs. SAC (W5), at ORL (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (1/26), vs. LAL (1/28), at PHX (1/30), at POR (2/1)

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers finally turning things around? Cleveland has won five of its last six games, and the Cavs' offense has seemed to find a balance from the perimeter and inside the paint in recent games.

Then again, the highest-ranked team in the NBA power rankings that the Cavs took down was the 15th-ranked Philadelphia 76ers. Leading up to the trade deadline, the Cavs will continue to face multiple tests, including an upcoming five-game West Coast road trip after two home games against Orlando and Los Angeles.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (+3)

2025-26 Record: 27-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W8), at LAC (L8), at DAL (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (1/26), at CLE (1/28), at WAS (1/30), at NYK (2/1)

Outside of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers are a mess right now. The Lakers' lack of scoring depth, especially with Austin Reaves out, is a glaring weakness, and Los Angeles has no real way to improve their outlook this season before the trade deadline.

One key talking point around the league has been about whether the Lakers would consider trading LeBron since it doesn't appear as if he will be returning in free agency. However, Los Angeles is not actively looking to trade James, nor has he signaled that he wants to waive his no-trade clause.

As of right now, it seems like the Lakers are at peace with playing things out and looking to make significant upgrades around Doncic in the summer, starting with re-signing Reaves to a multi-year contract.

12. Golden State Warriors (-3)

2025-26 Record: 26-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W23), vs. TOR (L18), at DAL (L8), at MIN (W26)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (1/26), at UTA (1/28), vs. DET (1/30)

*Postponed from Jan. 24 (Sat) to Jan. 25 (Sun)

The Golden State Warriors got a huge 111-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, their first win since Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. Jonathan Kuminga also missed this game and has no timeline for his return after hyperextending his left knee against Dallas previously.

It is clear that the Dubs' identity without Butler will be solely reliant on their ability to defend, but for this team to have any chance of contending in the West, they will need to make a big trade. Will that actually happen, especially now that Kuminga is injured?

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office will continue to evaluate all potential paths before the trade deadline, and it would be surprising if the Warriors held off and did not make any roster changes.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (-5)

2025-26 Record: 27-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L5), vs. CHI (L5), vs. GSW (L26)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (1/26), at DAL (1/28), vs. OKC (1/29), at MEM (1/31)

*Postponed from Jan. 24 (Sat) to Jan. 25 (Sun)

Five straight losses for the Timberwolves have resulted in them falling out of the top 10 of the NBA power rankings and sinking into the play-in region of the West standings. Despite some high-scoring affairs from Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, the Wolves have not looked like themselves on defense and have appeared to lose a step.

If there is any team that really needs to add a key guard before the trade deadline, it's the Wolves, as what they're doing right now simply isn't working. Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham have supplied Minnesota with no production all year, which is why it's time for the organization to make a change and go all-in after making the last two Western Conference Finals.

As the trade deadline nears, expect talks surrounding Minnesota to pick up. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, Tyus Jones, and Jose Alvarado are all potential trade targets.

14. Miami Heat (-1)

2025-26 Record: 25-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L23), at SAC (W13), at POR (L17), at UTA (W31), at PHX (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (1/28), at CHI (1/29), vs. CHI (1/31), vs. CHI (2/1)

Unless Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available, it seems like the Miami Heat are content pushing forward this season and waiting for what will be their biggest summer since LeBron James joined the organization in 2010.

The Heat have been unwilling to sacrifice any assets for Ja Morant or other players before the trade deadline because of the possibility of Giannis becoming available, and this team will be in the driver's seat to make a potential deal with Milwaukee when the league's calendar flips to the 2026-27 season.

Now three games over .500, the Heat have a great chance to build on their recent success with three upcoming games against Chicago in a mini three-game playoff-like series.

15. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 24-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W9), vs. PHX (L6), vs. HOU (W6/OT), vs. NYK (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (1/26), vs. MIL (1/27), vs. SAC (1/29), vs. NOP (1/31)

Until the Philadelphia 76ers can string together consecutive notable wins and can actually have their full team play together on a consistent basis, it's hard to view this team as one that can truly contend in the East.

The 76ers do not have much depth outside of their starters, and Joel Embiid has played in roughly half of the games this season because of his ongoing knee problems. This team has gone 3-5 over its last eight games, but the grass appears green on the horizon, as Philadelphia will play five straight games against teams with a losing record.

16. Chicago Bulls (+6)

2025-26 Record: 23-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W28), at MIN (W5), vs. BOS (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (1/26), at IND (1/28), vs. MIA (1/29), at MIA (1/31), at MIA (2/1)

All of a sudden, the Chicago Bulls have flown up the NBA power rankings and are within striking distance of a top-six seed in the East standings. Could this change Chicago's trade deadline plans?

Possibly, but the fact of the matter is that the Bulls still aren't in any position to contend against the East's top tier. That is why Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and others continue to come up in trade rumors for Chicago.

Give this team a lot of credit, as they are back over .500 for the first time since the end of November and have won four straight games, tied with Toronto for the longest active winning streak.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 21-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W4), at CHI (L28), vs. LAL (W8), vs. BKN (W37)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (1/27), at DEN (1/30), at PHX (2/1)

It is no longer crazy to think that the LA Clippers can get above. 500, as they have lost just three games since being 6-21, and Tyronn Lue gave his speech about how the organization still believes in themselves this season. Now, the question becomes whether Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank will invest more assets into this older core of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

The Clippers are certainly a major question mark ahead of the trade deadline, as their expiring contracts and future draft picks could create a path to make a significant upgrade. It is known that LA is targeting a secondary ball handler and more wing depth.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2025-26 Record: 23-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W17), vs. TOR (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (1/26), at WAS (1/27), at NYK (1/30), vs. CLE (2/1)

Now that Giannis will miss the All-Star Game with his calf injury, there is no excuse for Deni Avdija to be left off this year's All-Star roster. The Portland Trail Blazers' young star ranks top 15 in scoring, and he is joined by Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic as the only other players in the league averaging at least 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game.

Portland has been one of the hottest teams in the league since the start of 2026, and they are currently four games back of sixth place in the West standings. Maybe the Blazers will surprise everyone and be sneaky buyers at this year's trade deadline.

Then again, it would be tough for the Blazers to move veterans Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant at this moment.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2025-26 Record: 22-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L2), at MEM (W2), vs. PHX (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (1/26), at BOS (1/28), vs. HOU (1/29), at IND (1/31)

Since trading Trae Young to the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks have struggled to find their rhythm. A lot of this has to do with Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher missing games, which has left the Hawks with limited production outside of Jalen Johnson.

Once again, the Hawks appear destined for the play-in tournament, but the good news is that they will get either the Pelicans' or Bucks' first-round pick in June, which could end up being the top pick in the NBA Draft.

20. Orlando Magic (-3)

2025-26 Record: 23-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L27), vs. CLE (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (1/26), at MIA (1/28), vs. TOR (1/30), at SAS (2/1)

While the Raptors have been the biggest surprise in the East this season, the Orlando Magic have been the biggest disappointment. Injuries have definitely played a role in this team's struggles, but the Magic's defense has been abysmal, and their offense has disappeared too many times to trust this group.

Before the trade deadline, the Magic have spoken with teams about trading Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and Tyus Jones. It would not be surprising to see the Magic attempt to move below the tax this season, especially with their overall payroll set to skyrocket during the 2026-27 season.

21. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 18-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L7), at ORL (W27), vs. WAS (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (1/26), at MME (1/28), at DAL (1/29), vs. SAS (1/31)

There is a lot to like about the Charlotte Hornets this season. Although they may be 10 games below .500, Charlotte is clearly on the rise in the East, and their offense is one of the most electric in the league when it comes to pushing the pace and moving the ball.

Maybe the Hornets will sneak into the play-in tournament and potentially end their nine-season playoff drought.

Whatever happens, it is clear that Charlotte is in a great spot to become a potential threat down the line.

22. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 19-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W17), vs. GSW (W8), vs. LAL (L6), at MIL (PPD)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (1/28), vs. CHA (1/29), at HOU (1/31)

As crazy as it may sound, the Dallas Mavericks have played their best basketball this season when Anthony Davis doesn't play. Since his hand injury, the Mavs have gone 5-3, picking up wins over New York and Golden State recently.

Dallas almost took down Luka and the Lakers, too, but Doncic's 33 points led Los Angeles to a win this past week.

Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and others are stepping up and delivering in elevated roles around Cooper Flagg, which has given the Mavs a new identity.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (-3)

2025-26 Record: 18-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L2), vs. NOP (L6), vs. DEN (PPD)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (1/26), vs. CHA (1/28), at NOP (1/30), vs. MIN (1/31)

It is time for the Memphis Grizzlies to part ways with Ja Morant. This partnership has clearly fractured, and as much as Morant says he wants to be in Memphis, him being at odds with head coach Tuomas Iisalo and GM Zach Kleiman won't heal.

The only way this organization can move forward is by trading Morant and focusing on the youthful pieces around Jaren Jackson Jr., especially now that they are in line to receive another lottery pick.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 18-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W2), vs. OKC (L20), vs. DEN (L2), vs. DAL (PPD)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (1/27), at WAS (1/29), at BOS (2/1)

Much like how the Grizzlies need to part ways with Morant to move forward, the Bucks face an even tougher predicament with Antetokounmpo. Now that Giannis is sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks due to another calf injury, the Bucks' season is essentially over.

The word surrounding Milwaukee entering the trade deadline was that they would be aggressive in terms of trying to find talent to add next to Giannis. That no longer appears to be the case, as the Bucks must keep their assets now with a Giannis trade on the horizon.

25. New Orleans Pelicans (+4)

2025-26 Record: 12-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L8), at MEM (W6), at SAS (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (1/27), vs. MEM (1/30), at PHI (1/31)

Almost every team in the league has spoken with the Pelicans about their players this season. Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Yves Missi all have big trade markets this season, but will New Orleans be giving up any of their players?

The answer should be clear with this team having just 12 wins and no clear path forward, yet the Pelicans have signaled that they do not wish to make any major roster change involving their young, emerging talents. Does this mean Murphy and Jones will remain with the Pelicans?

Perhaps, but that will not stop rival teams from pursuing these players until the deadline passes.

26. Indiana Pacers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 11-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L9), at BOS (L15), at OKC (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (1/26), vs. CHI (1/28), vs. ATL (1/31)

Well, the Indiana Pacers clearly have not forgotten about their NBA Finals loss to Oklahoma City, as Rick Carlisle's team took the defending champions to double overtime to begin the season, and they just went on the road and beat the Thunder 117-114 on Friday.

The Pacers are certainly playing better basketball as of late, winning five of their last nine games.

Whether or not the Pacers will make a roster change involving Bennedict Mathurin before the trade deadline is a key question around the NBA right now, as he will be a restricted free agent in the summer. Indiana has been searching for an impactful big man to add, utilizing Mathurin's value.

27. Utah Jazz (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L13), vs. MIN (W5), vs. SAS (L17), vs. MIA (L31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (1/27), vs. GSW (1/28), vs. BKN (1/30), at TOR (2/1)

We have reached the point in the season where the Utah Jazz have decided that they won enough games and will begin resting many of their young talents, including Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George on certain nights.

Outside of these two players, the Jazz do not have much going for them. However, Brice Sensabaugh has averaged 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor since the start of 2026. Maybe Sensabaugh will be a key secondary scorer moving forward.

28. Sacramento Kings (-3)

2025-26 Record: 12-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (L13), vs. TOR (L13), at CLE (L5), at DET (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (1/27), at PHI (1/29), at BOS (1/30), at WAS (2/1)

Trades are on the horizon for the Sacramento Kings. The only question is whether multiple moves are coming.

Keon Ellis will undoubtedly be traded this season by the Kings, with his market expanding to half the league. Sacramento is hoping to receive a first-round pick for Ellis, and they will likely receive some sort of protected first for the young swingman.

As for others on the Kings' roster, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are likely to remain since no teams have expressed interest in either veteran as of late. Maybe Malik Monk will be traded, as his bench scoring production could be valued by a contending team at the last minute before the trade deadline.

29. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 12-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L9), at NYK (L54), vs. BOS (L4/2OT), at LAC (L37)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (1/27), at DEN (1/29), at UTA (1/30), at DET (2/1)

Although the Brooklyn Nets were one of the best defensive teams in the league during December, that is no longer the case.

The Nets have lost 10 of their last 11 games, and full tank mode has been activated in Brooklyn, with Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas both sitting out games recently for a variety of problems. Speaking of Porter, he is expected to remain with the Nets through the trade deadline and remain in a key offensive role for them entering the offseason.

Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe continue to hear their names in trade rumors this season.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L4), vs. DEN (L10), at CHA (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (1/27), vs. MIL (1/29), vs. LAL (1/30), vs. SAC (2/1)

Trae Young has yet to make his debut for the Wizards, and this young team has lost nine straight games.

Washington is in line to retain their first-round pick from the Knicks this season, and the Wizards recently made some cool history with a starting lineup of an average age of 20.6 years old, the youngest starting lineup in NBA history.