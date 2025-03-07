LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secured a 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, but the real drama unfolded afterward. Cameras captured James having a tense conversation with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who was sitting courtside.

Smith later explained the confrontation on First Take, revealing that LeBron approached him about comments he made regarding Bronny James.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son,” Smith said, though he couldn't repeat the exact words due to their strong language.

Smith initially didn’t want to discuss the confrontation publicly, but after the incident went viral, he felt he had no choice.

“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent,” Smith said.

Smith further reflected on LeBron's devotion to his family, saying, “By all accounts, he's a wonderful father,” and expressed understanding of why LeBron was upset.

The crux of the confrontation seemed to stem from Smith's comments on First Take about Bronny’s struggles, particularly regarding his readiness for the NBA. Smith explained he wasn’t disrespecting Bronny, but addressing the challenges of playing in the NBA.

Dave Portnoy quickly jumped into the debate, calling the controversy “one of the most ridiculous in the history of civilization.”

Dave Portnoy quickly jumped into the debate on social media, sharing his thoughts on the controversy.

Portnoy criticized James for trying to protect Bronny from criticism, especially since Bronny is now part of the Lakers.

“He forces the Lakers to draft this kid in the NBA before he's ready, didn't even start at USC, couldn't even get playing time,” Portnoy said. “My heart aches for Bronny James, to have to live up to your dad which is almost impossible. Then your dad forces this dog and pony show, for you two to be the first father-son duo in the NBA even though you don't belong to be there.”

During Bronny's tenure at USC he played in 25 games, making only 6 starts. He's now averaging 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 25.8% shooting from the field with the Lakers in just 18 games.