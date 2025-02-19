After competing in his sixth All-Star game, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum earned a win with “Shaq's OGs” in the new All-Star format. The name is fitting, since it did feature nostalgic names like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Steph Curry. Speaking of which, Tatum had some lofty praise for the game's all-time leader in made threes.

Jayson Tatum opens up about Steph Curry's impact

After beating “Team Chuck”, Tatum was asked about Curry winning the All-Star game MVP and what he's done for the NBA.

“I think his impact on the game globally has been special,” Tatum said. “I think a lot of guys grew up watching Steph and what he's been accomplish over his career, the way he's went about it. One of the best players of all time. He's an unbelievable person as well. I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him, and play some golf…It's an honor to compete that you looked up to when you're in high school then find yourself winning gold medals with him and competing against him in the Finals.”

Tatum has played his fair share of games against Curry, including in the 2022 NBA Finals, as he mentioned. There is mutual respect between both guys.

Steph Curry's impact has influenced Jayson Tatum's, NBA in general

The global impact of Steph Curry's game can't be ignored. The main goal of most NBA teams today is to hoist up a higher volume of threes per game. In the 2024-25 season, 37.5 is the average amount of triples taken per game in the NBA, compared to 22.4 attempted in the 2014-15 season. Of course, that being the start of the Warriors dynasty ironically enough.

With the Boston Celtics attempting just a little over 48 threes per game, it's safe to say they adapted to the new style of how basketball is played today. Eight of the players on their roster average at least five three-point shots per game. With Tatum being at the top of the list averaging 10.2 per game. One could argue that the Celtics adopted the blueprint the Warriors churned out and made it even better.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics have a shot to copy Steph Curry, Warriors

In term's of actual play on the floor, those Warriors don't look the same when it comes down to schemes and sets. Boston is fresh off the 2024 NBA championship though and has a shot to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2017 and '18 Warriors.

With 27 games left to play in the regular season for the Celtics and a whole postseason to play, only time will tell. The C's currently have the best odds to win an NBA title at +180, while the OKC Thunder are right on their heels at +210.