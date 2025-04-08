On Tuesday evening, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will hit the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in a battle of two teams on very different trajectories. The Warriors have been a juggernaut ever since landing Jimmy Butler via a trade with the Miami Heat, while the Suns are nearly eliminated from playoff contention, currently sitting in the eleventh seed in the Western Conference.

Much has been made about the time Durant and Curry spent together as teammates during the Warriors' dynastic run in the late 2010s, and which of them was truly the “head of the snake” on one of the greatest teams of all time.

Recently, multi-time NBA champion Danny Green took to the “Run It Back” show to relay his take on where the stars line up all time.

“KD is just one of the most unique guys that I've ever seen play, and I have him above a lot of people that probably most people don't have him above,” said Green. “…I have him above Steph, because we're never going to see a better scorer than him, at seven feet. Chet, Wemby, very talented and skilled, but they're not Kevin Durant.”

A never-ending debate

Proponents of the idea that Durant was the true leader of those Warriors teams will point to the fact that he won Finals MVP's in both 2017 and 2018–as well as the fact that the team went on to lose the NBA Finals in 2019 when he was injured–as reason to believe that he was the real head of the snake.

Those in the Curry camp will likely opine that the reason Durant had so much room to operate and inflict damage on the opposing defense was because of Steph's presence on the floor, which has created more space for teammates than anyone else in NBA history.

It doesn't appear that any definitive answer will ever be reached in this ongoing debate; however, it's certainly a treat to get to watch Durant and Curry continue to produce at an elite level into their late 30s.