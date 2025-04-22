Throughout the 2024-25 season, the main topic of discussions regarding the NBA has been the constant change in viewership and ratings. Although ratings were high during the second half of the season, the league saw a big drop in numbers near the start of the year. Now that the NBA Playoffs are here, the league's numbers could not be better.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs were a massive hit during the opening weekend of its eight series in the Eastern and Western Conferences. This eight-game schedule on Saturday and Easter Sunday averaged 4.4 million viewers, up 17 percent compared to last season.

Viewership numbers could not be better for the NBA to start the playoffs, as this was the most-watched NBA Playoffs opening weekend in the last 25 years, the league announced on Tuesday.

All of these games were spread out on ESPN and TNT, with both networks setting new viewership records for the opening weekend of the playoffs. While ESPN averaged 4.9 million viewers for their six-game schedule, the most in network history, TNT averaged 4.13 million viewers for their two games. This was TNT's most-watched NBA Playoffs opening weekend in eight years.

Out of all the games played to kick off the NBA Playoffs, it was the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics who drew the largest audience on Easter Sunday.

The Magic and Celtics met on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference, a game Boston won 103-86 to take a 1-0 series lead. This matchup averaged a league-high 6.69 million viewers, becoming the second-most first-round Game 1 matchup on ABC ever. Orlando and Boston peaked at 8.02 million viewers.

One of the biggest reasons for the massive increase in ratings and viewership during the 2025 NBA Playoffs is because of the tight competition and stars who are vying for a championship.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are leading the charge for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, respectively, late in their careers. Then there are the defending NBA champion Celtics looking to run through the East yet again with Jayson Tatum leading the charge.

With other notable franchises like the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, viewership and intrigue for these series should only grow.

Every playoff series has a storyline connected to it this season, and the level of competition among all the teams is pretty even. Four teams have won at least one of their first two games on the road to this point heading into Tuesday night's Game 2s, already making for what should be hard-fought series in both conferences.

Six of the eight playoff series drew an average of at least 4 million viewers during opening weekend.