As much as Shaquille O'Neal can criticize, he can show some major love as well. After Nikola Jokic dropped a 60-point triple-double and Stephen Curry with 50 points and 12-made threes, Tuesday was a night of nights.

Following their respective performances, O'Neal explained where he sees Jokic and Curry ending up one day.

“Great performances by two first-ballot hall-of-famers.” Shaq on Steph’s 50-point output and Jokic’s 60-point triple-double 🗣️ (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/xHa6HwcVuv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Great performances by two first-ballot hall-of-famers,” O'Neal said.

For Curry, he is in his age-36 season and still proving to be one of the greatest. After the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, that proved to be the spark.

Since Butler was traded, Curry has been able to score at will. Having someone like Butler to take care of the little things has been essential.

For Jokic, he hasn't had that same luxury. He's been in the MVP conversations with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the entire season. After a performance like Tuesday's, it has many people debating who should win.

Either way, O'Neal was beyond impressed, yet knew these two could have performances like these. Curry and Jokic are both generational for their positions. Tuesday's showing was simply a reflection of their skill and impact at their positions.

Shaquille O'Neal sees Hall of Fame for Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic

Both players are having Hall of Fame careers. While both players might've not been dominant like O'Neal was in his prime, they are still transforming the game.

Curry has become arguably the greatest shooter to ever play. The next generation have expanded their game to the 3-point line. Even middle schoolers are attempting shots that only Curry can make.

For Jokic, his game is solely built on fundamentals. It's unheard of for a 7-footer to handle the ball the way he can. However, much of his game comes from strength, footwork, and overall finesse.

The beauty of the game, is that these traits come easy for Curry and Jokic. For someone like O'Neal, he knows all about that.

At the end of the day, greatness respects greatness, and it is no surprise for the former NBA Finals MVP to give respect to this generation. He sees the work they put in on a consistent basis.

Not to mention, O'Neal sees the leadership on full display. Those elements alone have impressed many around the NBA sphere. Now, combining their skills with the leadership is a recipe for sustained success.

As the playoffs are set to start, both teams are likely going to make it. Either way, Curry and Jokic will likely shine bright on the brightest stage once again.