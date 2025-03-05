The girlfriend of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, took to social media to share her thoughts on cancer.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Woods posted a simple (but effective) one-word message on X, formerly Twitter. She said, “F**k cancer,” which caused a flood of positive comments.

Among those who commented was Knicks superfan Ben Stiller. The Severance producer responded by saying, “Agree,” with six blue and orange hearts to represent the Knicks.

Jordyn Woods' post about cancer comes after Towns missed the Knicks' last game against the Golden State Warriors. They lost to the Warriors 114-102 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he missed it due to personal reasons, and fans may now know why.

The Knicks remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 40-21. They are three games behind the division-leading Boston Celtics. Their next game is on Thursday, March 6, when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers. It is unknown if Towns will be back for the game.

Who is Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods?

Woods is the daughter of a TV writer. Her father worked on the legendary sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air at one point in time. Her mother worked as a talent and brand manager.

She started a career in modeling as a teenager. Woods modeled for a prom campaign years ago. She would eventually walk the New York Fashion Show in 2017, and she also modeled for Good American, owned by Khloe Kardashian.

Woods would begin appearing in TV shows in 2017, starring in Life of Kylie, a reality series about Kylie Jenner. One season of the show was produced before it concluded on September 17, 2017.

Additionally, she would appear in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2015-19. Woods would also appear in Hip Hop Squares in 2019. In 2020, Woods competed on The Masked Singer. She was dressed as a kangaroo for the competition show.

As an actress, she first appeared in one episode of Brown-ish. Since then, Woods has had roles in the likes of Sacrifice and Trigger.

Towns' Knicks career

Towns was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He played for the Timberwolves for the first nine seasons of his career.

During that span, he was named to four NBA All-Star teams, two All-NBA Third Teams, and was named Rookie of the Year after the 2015 season.

He was traded to the Knicks as a part of a three-team trade during the 2024 NBA offseason. In his first season with the team so far, he averages 24.5 points per game, 13.4 rebounds (a career-high), and 3.1 assists.

Towns was named to the 2025 NBA All-Star team for the fifth time as a result of his play for the Knicks. If the season ended today, the Knicks would be the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They are trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-10) and the aforementioned Celtics (43-18).