The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant have a lot of ground to make up from last season and given their run atop the Western Conference last season, they should be poised to finally take the next step if their franchise star can remain healthy. Morant has been very active this offseason, not only preparing for the upcoming campaign, but also promoting his latest signature sneaker with Nike. With a Halloween-themed sneaker releasing the last two year, Morant will return with this “Zombie” Nike Ja 3.

Already three sneakers into his Nike Ja signature line, Morant is prepared for his most viral model yet as the Ja 3 has already garnered massive amounts of hype on social media. Many fans believe this third silhouette tops its two predecessors, a promising sign for the evolution of Ja Morant sneakers moving forward.

The Nike Ja 3 looks unlike any other sneaker on the market, much like Morant is seen as a one-of-a-kind talent in the league. The shoes make incredible use of textures and colorways for a sneaker that's almost as loud as the athlete they're modeled after.

Nike Ja 3 “Zombie”

“Spooky Season” is near. The Nike Ja 3 got zombified for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/QkK8GncQH8 — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) August 21, 2025

The Nike Ja 3 “Zombie” releases next month 🧟 💵 $140

🗓️ October 21st pic.twitter.com/JHcmfU8voq — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) September 8, 2025



The Nike Ja 3 combines a mesh material upper with texturized rubber print in a geometric pattern to create the tear marks throughout the shoe. Keeping up with his yearly Halloween releases, this colorway features alternating hues of slime green throughout the whole shoe, feeding into a slime green ZoomX outsole. The laces will come in black to match the Nike Swoosh, outlined in red where we see several small hits.

Finer details will include a “MORANT” lace dubrae along with Morant's signature moniker on the end of the laces. Finally, the shoes will feature artwork of Morant in the form of a zombie on the insoles for an added touch of creativity. Don't be surprised if we see this release come in special packaging and yes, they're expected to glow in the dark.

The Nike Ja 3 “Zombie” is expected to released October 21, 2025 for a retail tag of $140. The shoes will come in full adult and GS sizing with adjusted pricing, likely receiving a drop on Nike SNKRS app.

Where do you rank this among Morant's other Halloween colorways?