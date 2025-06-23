The Oklahoma City Thunder got the job done in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, beating the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday night via a 103-91 score. With that win, the Thunder are no longer part of the unenviable club of ringless NBA franchises, as they raised their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since inheriting the franchise from the Seattle SuperSonics.

As expected, Oklahoma City fans have already started the celebration. However, the celebratory mood just outside the Paycom Center has reportedly taken a wild turn, with police called to Scissortail Park to attend to an apparent shooting incident, per a report by Jonathan Greco of KOCO 5.

Via Greco:”According to police, the shooting happened on the west side of Scissortail Park. The park is located across the Paycom Center and near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Hudson Avenue.”

A video of the scene has also been shared by Tyler DeLuca and is now making rounds on social media.

The shooting victim fortunately did not suffer serious injury, according to Greco. Additionally, a person was detained by police in relation to the incident.

Oklahoma City fans are unsurprisingly on cloud nine following the Thunder's completion of their mission in the 2025 NBA Finals, but there's just no reason for it to cause any form of violence.

Thunder crush Indiana in memorable NBA Finals Game 7

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with forward Chet Holmgren (7).
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder made sure to capitalize on their home-court advantage in Game 7, as they used a huge second half to pull away from the Pacers. Oklahoma City's suffocating defense was too much for the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers to overcome in the final 24 minutes of the contest. Indiana lost Haliburton to injury early, while the Thunder got better as the game progressed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 29 points on his way to winning the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, while Jalen Williams chipped in 20 points. Chet Holmgren also stepped up on both ends of the floor following a letdown showing in Game 6, as he racked up 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the NBA title-clinching Thunder victory.