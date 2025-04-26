The Orlando Magic secured a critical 95-93 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night, riding standout performances from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to cut the series deficit to 2-1. Following the victory, head coach Jamahl Mosley praised the leadership and resilience of his young stars as a decisive factor in the team's ability to deliver under pressure.

“They’ve been great. Their communication, their toughness, their resilience, their ability to just stay the course no matter what’s happening in the game,” Mosley said postgame. “And then playing off of one another, getting into the huddles, it’s big when one guy can say no, get him the ball, no you give him the ball… and that’s just the care they have for one another, but also wanting to do the right thing no matter what it takes. If one guy’s got it going, you let them have it and then let them make plays off of each other.”

Banchero and Wagner have anchored the Magic throughout the series. Through three games, Banchero is averaging 32.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc. Wagner, meanwhile, has been equally critical, averaging 26.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field.

Jamahl Mosley praises Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero’s toughness and heavy minutes in Magic’s Game 3 win

Wagner played a pivotal role in Game 3, delivering the final four points for the Magic in the closing minutes to edge out the Celtics. He finished the night with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals, while going 7-for-12 from the free throw line. Wagner logged 38 minutes, showcasing his endurance throughout the night. Banchero, meanwhile, played 42 minutes, once again serving as the centerpiece of Orlando’s offense and defense.

The pair also made franchise history with their performances. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have each scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games, becoming just the second set of Magic teammates to do so in a playoff series. They join Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway, who accomplished the feat during the 1995 NBA Finals and the 1996 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jamahl Mosley praised both players for pushing through fatigue and maintaining a high level of play in critical moments.

“A lot. I mean his resilience, I think there was a time [when] one of the coaches came to me and said, ‘Yo, Franz has run 16 minutes straight,’ and that’s okay,” Mosley said. “That’s the toughness that he had. Paolo did the same thing the other night. That’s what these guys are willing and wanting to do in order to make sure that we come away with the victory.”

Banchero, who tallied 29 points, six rebounds, two steals, and an assist while shooting 7-for-8 from the free throw line, also praised Wagner’s effort.

“I would say really gutsy,” Banchero said. “He was locked in from start to finish on both sides of the ball, just being ultra aggressive on both sides of the floor.”

Magic break through Celtics' defense as Wagner delivers in the clutch

Wagner reflected on his late-game approach, pointing to the Celtics’ switching defense and Orlando’s ability to exploit favorable matchups.

“They switched a ton as well,” Wagner said. “I felt like that was a good matchup for us and you know, once that first one went in, the end of the games a little slower and you’re just kind of looking for any advantage. So, I thought it was good that we went right back to it.”

The Magic also received key contributions from Wendell Carter Jr., who finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, and a block, as well as Anthony Black, who added nine points, two rebounds, and two steals off the bench with a team-high +16 plus-minus.

Mosley praised the collective effort of the supporting cast, including the defensive impact from Gary Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“I think it showed up in more ways than scoring,” Mosley said. “You gotta give Gary Harris so much credit for the way in which he came in and changed the game, his defensive presence, his activity on the basketball. Kenny was again tremendous defensively getting after the ball, getting into the ball, fighting over screens. These guys take on that defensive challenge and that’s what we’re gonna continue to need.”

The Magic will aim to even the series at 2-2 when they host Game 4 on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5.