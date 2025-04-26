The Orlando Magic picked up a crucial 95-93 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night. While Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner delivered standout performances, it was Anthony Black’s under-the-radar impact that helped push the Magic across the finish line.

Banchero, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds, two steals, and an assist while shooting 7-for-8 from the free throw line, spoke postgame about Black’s importance in the victory.

“I think he just boosted our team with his intensity on defense, his aggressiveness guarding the ball,” Banchero said. “I think he set the tone when he got those two straight steals in the backcourt, you know, those are big plays in the playoffs, tone setting plays for the whole team so that’s just what we ask out of him and he did a great job of stepping up to the challenge.”

Black provided a strong spark off the bench, finishing with nine points, two rebounds, and two steals while recording a team-high +16 plus-minus in Game 3. Though his overall series averages of 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 40% shooting do not immediately stand out, Black’s defensive impact has been undeniable. He currently owns a 107.4 defensive rating in the series and accounts for 33.3% of the Magic’s total steals. Additionally, Black has been effective one-on-one, holding his matchups to just 42.3% shooting from the field.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also highlighted Black’s contributions, particularly the defensive intensity he brought during a critical stretch of Game 3.

“I thought he was great, I really do,” Mosley said. “I thought that when he and Gary [Harris] came in the game, they changed it. The first pickup to the denial, almost getting a five second count, getting the steal, his intensity, his length. I think he just does a heck of a job guarding and he almost had the other steal but then the challenge came and they called a foul on it. But again, this young man has done a great job of continuing to guard, continuing to step into his role and whatever is asked of him.”

The Magic leaned heavily on their defensive execution to pull out the win, holding the Celtics to just 93 points, including a season-low 11 points allowed in the third quarter. Black’s activity, particularly his ability to pressure Boston’s guards and disrupt passing lanes, helped shift the momentum in Orlando’s favor after a sluggish first half.

With Black, Gary Harris, and the Magic’s bench making key contributions, Orlando has kept the series competitive despite facing the defending champions. The Magic will look to build on the momentum and even the series when they host Game 4 against the Celtics on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5.