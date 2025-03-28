Paolo Banchero added another milestone to his rising career Thursday night, joining elite company in the Orlando Magic record books. The 22-year-old forward became the first Magic player since Tracy McGrady in 2003 to score at least 30 points in five consecutive games, continuing his dominant stretch despite a 101-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Banchero finished the night with 35 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal on 13-for-21 shooting from the field and eight-for-12 from the free throw line. It was his fifth straight game with 30 or more points, placing him alongside McGrady and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players in franchise history to achieve the feat in at least five consecutive outings.

The last to do so was McGrady, who scored 30-plus in 14 consecutive games between March 5 and April 1, 2003. Banchero’s scoring surge adds to what has already been a standout third season, despite missing 34 games earlier in the year due to a torn oblique.

The latest performance also marks Banchero’s 16th game this season with 30 or more points and the 33rd of his career. His run has come at a crucial time as the Magic fight for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero’s post All-Star break surge continues as Magic aim to rebound after loss to Mavericks

Since the All-Star break, Banchero has averaged 30 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game over 18 contests. He is shooting 48.8% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc during that span, while improving his free throw percentage to 79.2%, up from his season average of 72.4%.

Despite his efforts, the Magic were unable to maintain their recent momentum, with their three-game win streak coming to an end against a Mavericks team led by Jaden Hardy and Anthony Davis. Orlando struggled in the third quarter, getting outscored 34-20, which included a 20-2 Dallas run. The Mavericks shot 57.1% in the period, while the Magic hit just 36.4% and committed several costly turnovers.

Orlando now sits at 35-39 on the season, holding onto the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks (35-38) by just half a game as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Banchero and Franz Wagner have also carved out their place in franchise history as a scoring tandem. The duo has recorded four games this season where both scored 30 or more points, second only to the combination of Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, who achieved the feat 10 times.

The Magic continue their three-game homestand with two pivotal matchups ahead. They host the Sacramento Kings (36-37) on Saturday and the Los Angeles Clippers (41-31) on Monday as they look to climb the Eastern Conference standings and secure a favorable postseason position.