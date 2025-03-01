The Orlando Magic suffered their second consecutive loss Thursday night, falling 121-115 to the Golden State Warriors. Before the matchup, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Magic forward Paolo Banchero was considered until the last moment for a spot on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“He was right in the mix till the last second for Paris. That’s how strongly we felt about him in the Philippines during the [FIBA] World Cup,” Kerr said. “He’s such a talented guy and versatile. Obviously, playing off of other superstars, you can imagine the force and impact of his athleticism. So, he was right in the mix and ultimately it came down to roster construction, you know, what we needed. We ended up deciding more on guard play than frontcourt. But yeah, he’s a great young guy. Really enjoyed coaching him and amazingly talented.”

Paolo Banchero reflects on Team USA stint, Olympic consideration, and Steve Kerr’s praise

During Team USA’s 2023 FIBA World Cup run, Banchero averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 58% from the field. He played 17.4 minutes per game across seven contests, with his best performance coming against New Zealand, where he led the team with 21 points, including 16 in the second half, on 8-for-10 shooting. Despite his contributions, Team USA fell short, finishing fourth after losing to Canada 127-118 in overtime in the bronze medal game.

Following his 41-point performance against the Warriors — his second 40-plus point game of the season — Banchero responded to Kerr’s remarks about his Olympic candidacy.

“Steve’s a great coach. I really enjoyed my summer I spent with him on the USA Team. I learned a lot from him and he’s a four-time champion, he’s coached and played with some of the greatest players ever [that] played this game – so there’s nothing that he hasn’t seen on the basketball court, so just any positive words that he has to say about me means a lot.”

Banchero’s Standout Performance vs. Warriors Draws Recognition Amid Magic’s Struggles

Banchero’s 41-point effort against Golden State made him the third player in Magic history to record multiple 40-point games in consecutive seasons, joining Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O’Neal. The 22-year-old had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the first half, shooting 10-for-12 from the field. However, his performance was not enough to overcome Stephen Curry’s season-high 56 points and 12 three-pointers.

Banchero has continued to elevate his game in his third NBA season, averaging 23.7 points, seven rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game across 27 contests. A torn right oblique sidelined him early in the season, leading to an extended absence. His career-high performance came in a win over the Indiana Pacers, where he posted 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

In addition to Kerr’s praise, Banchero has also drawn recognition from Warriors forward Draymond Green, who recently stated that Banchero should be in the conversation as one of the next faces of the NBA. Green acknowledged Banchero’s potential and noted that, with continued growth, he could cement himself among the league’s elite.

As Banchero continues to develop, the Magic will look to turn things around, aiming to break their losing streak as they continue their homestand.