The Phoenix Suns have been struggling of late ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, currently sitting at 15-16 after Saturday evening's tough road loss against the Golden State Warriors. Injuries have played a critical role, as the Suns' three-headed snake of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant have all missed time so far this year.

Booker has been out of the lineup since Dec. 19 due to a groin ailment, but recently, the team got a positive update regarding his status for Tuesday's game against Memphis as the former All-Star was officially upgraded to questionable for that contest, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, via HoopsHype.

While the Suns will hope to have Booker back for that contest, they will be playing a shorthanded Grizzlies squad as Ja Morant recently sustained a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the lineup. The Grizzlies will be hungry for a win after a recent road demolition at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Suns have seen their hot start taper off significantly in recent weeks thanks in no small part to the various injuries the team is currently dealing with, including to their star trio.

The Suns have also had some puzzling losses as of late, including a recent home defeat to the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks as well as some other troubling results. It wasn't that long ago that Phoenix had raced off to an early lead in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Still, there aren't many teams in the NBA that can match the sheer talent that the Suns have when Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are all on the floor together, and the team is hoping to see those three in action on New Year's Eve.

The Suns and Grizzlies will tip off at 9:00 PM ET from Phoenix on Tuesday.