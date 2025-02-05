The trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns continue to intensify on Tuesday. According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the current All-Star has been downgraded to doubtful against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. After playing an overtime game on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the move comes as a shock.

Even though it seems to be an actual injury, there's indeed plenty of speculation. As ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported earlier on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are pursuing Kevin Durant amid the trade deadline. They want to pair him next to Stephen Curry.

However, despite the rumors, Durant turned his ankle in the close loss. Like most players, he tried to play through it and might not be able to on Wednesday. After all, the Suns have dealt with significant injuries to their Big 3 of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Durant.

For instance, Durant had a calf injury that dampened his MVP run. Then, Beal has dealt with his fair share of leg injuries sporadically. Finally, Booker had a groin injury that made him miss 5 games. All of those absences contributed to a majority of losses but hurt the chemistry.

Still, with the trade deadline on Thursday, some speculate that a deal could be unfolding before our eyes.

Kevin Durant's injury is intriguing to the Suns

The timing of the injury and the escalation of talks on Tuesday alone is a reason why it's intriguing. While the Suns were more interested in trading for Jimmy Butler, that might not be a possibility. Plus, with Durant's 1-year deal, it might be more enticing to trade him for young players or someone to fill the role.

After all, Beal's no-trade clause makes a deal extremely difficult in the Suns' eyes. They might have to go in another direction, and that's why they've been listening to deals. Still, many are saying that the injury is legitimate. However, both situations could be happening.

Also, the Warriors have the young players and draft capital to give to the Suns for a deal to work. However, time will be ticking before Thursday, as the Warriors will likely want to strike a deal. The potential is there for something to happen, as reported by numerous media outlets and insiders across the league.

Either way, the next 24-48 hours for the Suns and Durant will be filled with trade rumors, as he tries to recover from a sprained ankle.