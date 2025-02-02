Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was just as shocked as anyone else by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Durant reacted on the bench during a game Saturday night for Phoenix against the Portland Trail Blazers. The news broke during the game, and Durant's reaction was caught on camera.

Following the Suns loss to Portland, Durant talked to reporters about the news.

“Insane. It's crazy, crazy,” Durant said, per Arizona Central.

Durant went on to say that teams aren't held to the same protocols and expectations as players.

“Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside,” Durant added.

Durant scored 22 points and played 33 minutes in the losing effort for the Suns Saturday. Phoenix is now 25-23 on the season.

Kevin Durant is one of many shocked by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

People are in disbelief after the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers completed a stunning trade. The deal sends Luka Doncic to the Lakers, and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. There are other players involved, and the Utah Jazz is also in the mix. It's a three-way team deal.

Durant thinks this transaction may just be the tip of the iceberg, ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He thinks even the Suns may be more willing to trade him or one of their other stars.

“You start seeing stuff like that, as an organization, you might get a little more courage to do some stuff. You see another team trade away somebody like that. This got to be the biggest trade I've seen since I've been in the league or since I've been watching the sport,” Durant added. “This is insane. So yeah, every other team might get confidence and say f**k it, I'll trade a few of my top players if this ain't working.”

Durant is one of several NBA players that have changed franchises over the years. It's a common practice now, although it was not always the case. Mavericks fans may have thought Doncic would also remain in Dallas for the rest of his career. That's not going to be happening, and Doncic is as surprised as anyone.

Time will tell who the winner is in this trade.