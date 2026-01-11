Another Murray in the NBA has come down with an injury. Joining his sibling on the sidelines because of an injury is Portland Trail Blazers small forward Kris Murray, who can be expected to miss at least a few games following an announcement on Sunday by his team.

“Injury Update: Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray was evaluated after Monday night's game vs. the Utah Jazz and it has been determined that he has been diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back. His status for return to play will be updated as appropriate,” the Blazers shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, Murray isn't the only one in his family nursing an injury, as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is also out with a left ankle sprain that is reportedly going to sideline him for multiple weeks.

This latest update on Kris' injury comes amid the Blazers' hot streak. Portland will enter Sunday night's game against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Moda Center in Portland on a five-game winning streak. The Blazers are also coming off back-to-back victories over Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets to come just a win against the Knicks away from getting back to .500 with a 20-20 record.

So far in his third season in the NBA, Kris has put up averages of 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 34 games, while shooting 44.6 percent from the field to go along with just a 50.3 effectieve field goal percentage.

The 25-year-old Kris, who played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes just like his twin brother, was selected by the Blazers with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.