As the 2025 NBA Playoffs press on, San Antonio Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes believes that his teammates will be watching, and he's hoping that they won't like what they see.

“I hope it irritates them. I hope for some of them you have to almost drag them in front of the TV to watch because they're so upset that they don't want to watch postseason basketball,” the 32-year-old forward proclaimed.

“Those are the type of things that you hope that guys feel when they watch that and they say, ‘Look I want to be a part of that moving forward.”

A Spurs franchise that tied the league record in 2019 by reaching the playoffs for the 19th straight season hasn't been back since. With generational talent Victor Wembanyama in place, it seems like only a matter of time before they return. With the additions of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, Barnes believes sour feelings about missing out are warranted.

Harrison Barnes doing his part to help the Spurs return to the NBA Playoffs

It's fair to say that Barnes exceeded any Spurs expectations during his first year with the team. Acquired in a three-team trade from the Sacramento Kings after they'd agreed to terms with Chris Paul and drafted Castle, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft not only produced while providing the experience and type of professionalism the team didn't have the year before, but he also didn't miss a single game.

“It's one of the things I'm most proud of, honestly, just because I've always prided myself on just trying to be available for my teammates,” the North Carolina alum revealed.

“I think if you play this game long enough you're in some of those pregame meetings or pregame huddles where you look right and you look left and sometimes you don't see your guys there and it can be tough,” Barnes continued. “But the thing I always say is whether win or lose or whatever, I want to try to just be out there for my guys, be out there for my teammates, my coaches and just try to put my best foot forward.”

It actually marked the third straight season and fourth overall in his career in which Barnes played all 82 games. He also played 81 contests in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors.

It's that experience in Oakland, California that helped set the foundation for what's been a 13-year NBA career for Barnes. His four seasons with the Dubs saw two trips to the Finals, including a championship in 2015 and the greatest record in league history the following year. It helped instill a mindset now common, especially among the best teams.

“A lot of people just assume that, ‘Oh OK, come October I'm going to be ready to go.' But it's like this is where the growth happens. October is simply where it's acknowledged,” Harrison Barnes shared.

The Spurs have two lottery picks in the 2026 NBA draft. They've got money to spend under the salary cap. This upcoming October, with Wemby, Fox and Castle already in the mix, could help spark the type of playoff run San Antonio will no longer have to watch.

“I think for us this summer is a big summer to continue to get better on and off the court.”