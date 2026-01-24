Because of all that's occurred since the San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox, it's hard to believe he's been with the Silver and Black for less than a year. But don't count teammate Keldon Johnson among those who takes the former All-Star player for granted.

“Big time players make big time plays, and you can't deny that,” Johnson said following the Spurs latest game, a 126-109 win vs. the Utah Jazz.

Fox scored a game-high 31 on a 10/13 from the field with five rebounds and five assists. His six three-pointers represented a Spurs high in his relatively short time with the franchise. Since arriving in the Alamo City, the 2023 NBA All-Star has been content with playing Robin to Victor Wembanyama's Batman.

“He'll never get the credit that he deserves,” Johnson added. “He's been phenomenal for us. He's been a leader.”

Fox's effort came as the Spurs were trying to shake off a rough outing two nights prior when they lost a 16-point lead and the game to the Houston Rockets. Squandering big advantages against fellow Western Contenders is a reality that's bitten them in recent weeks.

“He's been a big part of what we're doing. The team wouldn't be the same without him,” Johnson continued. “So, my hat goes out to him. Every day he comes in. He doesn't have (an) ego. Comes in to work, he comes out there gives us his best every night and that means the world to us.”

The NBA's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year in '23, Fox has hit several big fourth quarter shots for a team that sits second in the Western Conference.

“He's showed up in so many big moments for us this season,” Johnson declared of his fellow Kentucky alum. “He's done it at every level of basketball and he continues to do that for us now when we need him most. Without him (vs. the Jazz), it's a whole different game.”

Spurs' De'Aaron Fox reacts to big game

Article Continues Below

True to form in that victory in Utah, Fox saved his best for last hitting four of five from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter as the Spurs pulled away.

“Just getting good looks,” Fox shared after the triumph.

“I mean, a lot of that is just being able to get stops, having momentum. Having that rhythm and having that confidence in us just getting stops I think goes into making shots. A lot of those shots, I think they were all assisted.”

On a night in which he fell just two treys short of his his career high of eight, Fox continued to give credit elsewhere.

“I think as a team, the way that we play, the way that guys draw attention off of each other I think that played a part into it and you want to be in position, be in the right spot and knock them down.”

Two weeks after arriving in February of 2025, Fox saw Wembanyama's year come to an end because of injury. Less than a month later, a nagging hand issue shut down Fox. He then missed the start of this season with a hamstring injury.

All the while, the Spurs have surged toward the top of the standings. It's been a ‘big time' move; one not possible without ‘big time' players.