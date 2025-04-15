This past offseason, the San Antonio Spurs picked up Chris Paul, the 39-year-old point guard, in free agency, giving Victor Wembanyama the veteran floor general he needed to take his game to the next level. Paul was coming off a topsy-turvy stint with the Golden State Warriors in which he averaged career-lows across the board, and it looked like his time as a high-level player in the NBA was coming to an end. But somehow, Paul defied the odds, as he suited up for the entire 82-game regular-season grind for the first time in his career, and in Year 20, no less.

This is not a small feat whatsoever for the Point God, especially considering that he's gone through plenty of injury problems in the past. And the 39-year-old Spurs veteran acknowledged this accomplishment, delivering a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account.

“20 seasons, 82 games—what an incredible ride! 💪🏾 To my family, friends, teammates, and fans, your support has meant everything to me. Thank you for being there through every moment. Here’s to the incredible journey and what lies ahead!” Paul wrote as the caption to his post.

Paul may not have competed for a playoff spot, let alone a championship, in Year 20, but it looks like he's in an incredible place in all areas of his life, which is about as much as you can ask for after suiting up for two decades in the most competitive basketball league on the planet.

The Spurs organization also cherished having Paul around as a mentor for the likes of Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. It's not clear if Paul will be running it back with San Antonio, especially now that they have De'Aaron Fox around, but a reunion between the two sides wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Where does Chris Paul go after spending 24-25 season with Spurs?

Chris Paul has basically declared that he'll be returning for Year 21 (although he can still change his mind) and he has plenty of gas left in the tank even though his scoring production has tanked considerably. Paul provides plenty of leadership, playmaking, and stability for any team, making him a perfect fit for all 30 NBA franchises, be it a contending or a rebuilding one.

One would think, however, that Paul would want to sign with a contending team this time around. The Spurs could very well be that contending team, but he'll be 40 by the time the next season comes around, so he may want to push for a championship on a team that's already well-positioned to do so.