LeBron James commonly drew headlines recently. But it wasn't for what he did on the court or because of the Los Angeles Lakers' play. In not blaming young superstar Anthony Edwards' lack of desire to become the next ‘Face of the league,' the greatest NBA player of his generation said there's a “weird energy” surrounding the title these days. San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama appears headed for that energy, according to the latest Player Poll conducted by The Athletic.

Wemby took 53.4% of the vote from the 158 NBA players who participated in the survey on the subject of who'll be the face of the league in five years. No one else was close. Edwards came in second with 13.8%. MVP finalist, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the only other player in double-digits at 10.9%. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got 6.5% of the votes, while Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, and Ja Morant all received 2%, with Doncic at 2.9% and the three others at 2.2%.

The Athletic says players from all teams took part in the poll and the number accounted for more than a third of the guys in the league.

The man who holds the title now discussed the label – and how he thinks it's become taboo – following a February game vs. Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I feel Ant,” James said after a Lakers' 111-102 win. “I understand. I completely understand. There’s this weird energy when it comes to that.”

Victor Wembanyama has never shied away from expectations

It's far from the first time Wembanyama has been referred to as the league's future. And while the very subject of the NBA's next ‘Face of the league' didn't surface at his end-of-the-year media availability, he did reflect on the future.

“I know I'm over with this problem. More than it being over, it's something I'm going to use,” the 2023 first overall draft pick said of the blood clots in the right shoulder that ended his sophomore season right after the All-Star break.

“I think unfortunately most of us need something like that to happen to them to realize some things. In the long run it's going to be good for me.”

Wemby also talked about how this time away from the game has reflected his passion. While he says his recovery is on track, he's not expected to take part in workouts without restrictions for at least two more months.

“My head is spinning a lot more than before, but on the one hand it's positive because it allows me to think about a lot of things, a lot of projects and to project myself much better on the career on the way we want to work,” the 7-foot-5 Frenchman admitted.

“It's an experience that makes you grow,” Wembanyama continued. “So, I don't have a problem at this level. I don't get bored and, as I was saying, I can work hard now. So, it's easier.”

Any allusion to “easier” for Wemby can't make the rest of the NBA feel very good. Especially, when concerning the guy who most of them think will be the next face.