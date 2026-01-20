With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the most likely outcome for Washington Wizards veteran forward Khris Middleton has come into focus as league executives weigh his future with the franchise.

According to a report from Josh Robbins of The Athletic published Monday, league sentiment points toward Middleton remaining with the Wizards through the deadline before ultimately becoming a buyout candidate.

“Middleton, 34, has shown some signs of life lately, but no longer looks like a potential difference-maker for a contending team. The majority of league sources whom The Athletic spoke with said they think Middleton’s most likely outcome is to remain with the Wizards through the deadline and be a buyout candidate.”

Middleton is in the final year of a three-year, $93 million contract and is earning $31 million this season. He is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, a factor that has complicated his trade market as the deadline approaches.

In his first full season with the Wizards, Middleton has played a measured role as the organization continues to prioritize long-term development. Through 29 appearances, the veteran forward is averaging 9.8 points, four rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range. He is logging 24.3 minutes per contest as Washington balances veteran experience with opportunities for younger players.

Middleton was acquired by Washington last February from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Kyle Kuzma as part of a broader roster reset. Since then, the Wizards have remained near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings while continuing to evaluate their veteran assets ahead of future roster decisions.

League-wide, Middleton’s contract size and declining on-court impact have made it difficult for contending teams to justify surrendering assets at the deadline. A buyout scenario would allow Middleton to seek a new opportunity later in the season while giving Washington additional financial flexibility.

For now, the Washington Wizards are pressing forward with their schedule following a 110–106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Washington enters Thursday night’s home matchup against the Denver Nuggets (29-14) carrying a 10–32 record and riding a seven-game losing streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on MNMT as the Wizards continue navigating a challenging season amid looming trade deadline decisions.