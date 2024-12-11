The North Carolina football team recently parted ways with head coach Mack Brown, and on Wednesday, they hired Bill Belichick to be his replacement. Brown finished up his time with the Tar Heels during rivalry week as North Carolina lost to the NC State football team. Now, the Tar Heels have a new head coach, but NC State quarterback CJ Bailey doesn't seem too worried about North Carolina being a problem.

North Carolina last beat the NC State football team in 2020. The Wolfpack have won four games in a row, and CJ Bailey is confident that they will make it five next year despite Bill Belichick being the head coach of the Tar Heels.

“I seen that. Shoot, Bill Belichick will get it too,” Bailey said, according to a post from Noah Fleischman. “We're going five years in a row. No matter who the coach is for UNC, we're going to kick them.”

Bailey clearly has a lot of confidence, and so does the rest of the NC State football program as they have won the last four matchups. This year, Bailey threw two touchdown passes as the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels 35-30. It was a thrilling, back and forth matchup, and NC State found a way to get it done on the road.

For Bailey, it will be cool for him to go up against a team coached by Bill Belichick. Belichick is a legendary head coach, and Bailey is confident that his Wolfpack will take down him and the Tar Heels.

“It means a lot that I could play against Bill Belichick,” Bailey continued. “But if he comes to play, we're going to kill them. We're going to kill them.”

Both NC State and North Carolina had rough seasons this year, and that is a big reason why Belichick is coming in to take over. The Tar Heels came into their game against NC State with a 6-5 record, and the loss brought them to 6-6 on the year. The Wolfpack were 5-6 coming into the game, so it was a big win as it earned them the right to go to a bowl game.

NC State will finish their season on December 28th as they will be taking on East Carolina in the Military Bowl. The game will take place in Annapolis, Maryland.

North Carolina will conclude their season on December 28th as well. The Tar Heels will go up against UConn in the Fenway Bowl in Boston. After that, the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill begins.