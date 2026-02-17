Houston basketball once again demonstrated why Kelvin Sampson’s program is among the most respected in Big 12 basketball. Even after a narrow 70-67 road loss to Iowa State, Sampson delivered a composed and gracious response that reflected the culture he has built in Houston.

The No. 2 Cougars watched a late lead slip away inside Hilton Coliseum as the No. 6 Cyclones closed on a decisive 17-4 run to close out the game. Nate Heise knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:17 remaining, and a costly turnover in the final seconds sealed the outcome. The defeat drops Houston to 23-3 overall and tightens an already competitive Big 12 race.

Rather than deflect blame or question the circumstances, the veteran head coach credited T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State program for their execution and home-court atmosphere.

Following the final buzzer, 247Sports' Alec Busse shared Sampson’s postgame remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing the respect the Cougars head coach has for the Cyclones program.

“We have a ton of respect for T.J. Otzelberger, his program and this fanbase. I don't know what it looked like on TV, but any time you get Hilton Coliseum on TV that is good for the Big 12.”

Article Continues Below

The comment underscored the impact of Hilton Coliseum without framing it as an excuse. Instead, Sampson pivoted to conference pride, reinforcing his belief that Big 12 basketball benefits from high-level environments and national exposure.

Houston remains firmly in the national championship conversation. A competitive road loss to a top-six opponent does little to damage the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament resume and may ultimately strengthen it.

The loss also serves as a measuring stick. Winning in Ames is one of the most challenging tasks in college basketball, and Houston demonstrated its ability to compete with a top-six opponent in a genuine road environment.

More importantly, the response from the Cougars' head coach reflected steady leadership. In a sport defined by pressure and intensity, he picked perspective over frustration. As March approaches and the Big 12 title race intensifies, that tone could prove just as valuable as any late-game adjustment.