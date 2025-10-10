The Washington Huskies will be without a key piece in their offense for a significant period of time. That player happens to be Jacob Ognacevic.

Ognacevic is a newcomer for the Huskies, joining the program this past offseason. He transferred from the Lispcomb Bison, who he represented for four seasons.

However, the Huskies will be without him to begin the season, via the Field of 68 page. Head coach Danny Sprinkle revealed during the team's media day that Ognacevic suffered a foot injury during practice and won't be back for the next three months. That indicates he would likely miss all of 2025 but will be back to start 2026.

“Washington head coach Danny Sprinkle said Lipscomb transfer forward Jacob Ognacevic recently suffered a foot injury in practice and will be out for “about three months,”” the post read.

What's next for Washington after Jacob Ognacevic injury

It's a big loss for the Washington Huskies' offense to sustain with Jacob Ognacevic's foot injury. He was looking forward to a new start with the program after a solid stint at Lipscomb.

Last season marked his peak with the Bison. In 34 games, he exploded as the team's best scorer with 20.1 points per game while providing 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 57.3% from the field, including 40.2% from beyond the arc, and 79.8% from the free-throw line.

Ognacevic received accolades for his remarkable efforts. He shined as the Atlantic Sun Conference's leading scorer, winning Player of the Year while landing on the All-Conference first team. He also led Lipscomb to a 25-10 record while punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, losing to Iowa State in the first round.

Washington looks forward to its second season with Danny Sprinkle at the helm. The last campaign was a struggle for them, finishing with a 13-18 record, including a 4-16 display in Big Ten play to finish in last place.

The Huskies will begin their season at home, hosting their first two matchups. They face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 3 before taking on Denver on Nov. 8 at 10 p.m.