Alabama football’s five-star 2026 commit Ezavier Crowell was suspended for his team’s season opener against Saraland on Aug. 22. Crowell was sidelined for violating the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s amateurism bylaws after reportedly accepting a gift, which has since been returned.

Jackson High self-reported the violation and imposed a one-game suspension, a move accepted by the Central Board of Control per the Montgomery Advertiser. Crowell is now expected to return in week 2 against Demopolis.

Crowell is considered the highest-rated Alabama running back prospect since Roc Thomas in 2014 and the most elite commit at the position for the Crimson Tide since Justice Haynes in 2023. Despite the suspension, his amateurism violation will have no impact on his commitment to Alabama football, as NCAA rules differ from those of the AHSAA.

The Tide’s 2026 class remains one of the strongest in the nation, with Crowell joining fellow five-star Cederian Morgan, Xavier Griffin, Jorden Edmonds, and Jireh Edwards, along with four-star Zyan Gibson and three-star running back Javari Barnett. Regardless, Crowell’s loss for the high-profile opener comes after two seasons for Jackson High School during which he produced 4,000 all-purpose yards and 62 total touchdowns.

Last season, he rushed 1,964 yards and had 31 touchdowns on just 168 carries, leading Jackson to the Class 4A state championship. Originally a member of the 2027 class, Crowell reclassified to 2026 after back-to-back monster seasons and has quickly risen to become one of the most highly-touted prospects in his new class.