The Alabama football program has some big expectations in Year 2 of Coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure. One of Alabama's captains is sending a message to opponents and fans, as the Crimson Tide get ready to play their first game.

“We got to remember that we're Alabama,” Alabama captain Tim Keenan III said, per ESPN. “People want our heads on a platter. They're not going to get it.”

Alabama football enters the 2025 campaign after winning nine games in 2024. The Crimson Tide ended their season with a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“It just wasn't good enough,” Alabama's Ryan Williams said. “We didn't live up to the Alabama standard this past season, and it needed to be addressed. We all knew it, but it's never a bad thing to be reminded. Literally, my whole life, the only thing I remember is Alabama winning championships and winning at least 10 games every year.

“I was a part of the team that didn't. So, what are you going to do about it?”

The Crimson Tide start their season against ACC power Florida State on Saturday. The Seminoles enter the game looking to avenge a catastrophic two win season in 2024.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama football have something to prove in 2025

Crimson Tide players have heard all offseason from opposing players and fans that Alabama's glory days are over, since Nick Saban has retired.

“None of that stuff matters,” Alabama defensive end LT Overton said. “We'll do our talking on the field, and that's by the way we play. And this year, it's not going to matter who we play.”

Alabama football has the goal to reach the College Football Playoff this season. It would be the first time the school would have done it under DeBoer. The Crimson Tide missed the CFP last season.

DeBoer says his team has worked hard all offseason to come together, and be the best they can be.

“The more time you're together, the more aligned you are,” DeBoer said. “Everything you message internally and externally is going to be consistent, and the key, I think, to great coaching staffs and great teams is to tap into the strengths of everyone that you have in your program. We have different personalities, different strengths and different perspectives, and that's what makes it awesome.”

Alabama fans certainly hope that this year brings another national championship to Tuscaloosa.