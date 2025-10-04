Former Florida football star Tim Tebow will always stick to his guns, even when the odds are stacked against his alma mater. The quarterback-turned-analyst reminded fans of his passion for the game ahead of the massive Week 6 Texas-Florida matchup in case that was ever in doubt.

Tebow was unsurprisingly a part of the SEC Network pregame broadcast, which was held in Gainesville ahead of the marquee matchup. After co-hosts Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum predicted Texas to win, Tebow fired up Gators fans by ripping off his shirt to reveal a Florida tank top.

“I gotta be honest, looking at the tape, Texas looks like the better team,” Tebow said on the SEC Network broadcast. “I told you guys yesterday that I was picking Texas. But then I also went into the swamp yesterday, and I hit the Gator head. And I walked out of the tunnel, and I was reminded — only Gators get out alive. I don't know if I can change my pick, but I can tell you where my heart's coming from. It's just a little bit different. Let's go, Gator Nation! Nobody shows up to the swamp if they don't want to get it. Let's go!”

"Only Gators get out alive." Come for the game picks, stay for Tim Tebow getting the @GatorsFB crowd fired up 😂 pic.twitter.com/VxCp5plDpM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 4, 2025

Florida enters the matchup with a 1-3 record and riding a three-game skid. The Gators are coming off a bye, but they have struggled in recent matchups against USF, LSU and Miami.

Texas, conversely, has finally developed an offensive rhythm. The Longhorns entered the season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team, but struggled to look like national title contenders in their first three games. They appeared to put the pieces together in Week 4, demolishing Sam Houston State 55-0.