Former Florida football star Tim Tebow will always stick to his guns, even when the odds are stacked against his alma mater. The quarterback-turned-analyst reminded fans of his passion for the game ahead of the massive Week 6 Texas-Florida matchup in case that was ever in doubt.

Tebow was unsurprisingly a part of the SEC Network pregame broadcast, which was held in Gainesville ahead of the marquee matchup. After co-hosts Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum predicted Texas to win, Tebow fired up Gators fans by ripping off his shirt to reveal a Florida tank top.

“I gotta be honest, looking at the tape, Texas looks like the better team,” Tebow said on the SEC Network broadcast. “I told you guys yesterday that I was picking Texas. But then I also went into the swamp yesterday, and I hit the Gator head. And I walked out of the tunnel, and I was reminded — only Gators get out alive. I don't know if I can change my pick, but I can tell you where my heart's coming from. It's just a little bit different. Let's go, Gator Nation! Nobody shows up to the swamp if they don't want to get it. Let's go!”

Article Continues Below

Florida enters the matchup with a 1-3 record and riding a three-game skid. The Gators are coming off a bye, but they have struggled in recent matchups against USF, LSU and Miami.

Texas, conversely, has finally developed an offensive rhythm. The Longhorns entered the season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team, but struggled to look like national title contenders in their first three games. They appeared to put the pieces together in Week 4, demolishing Sam Houston State 55-0.