Former four-star recruit and current Florida State cornerback Charles Lester III was arrested on Monday morning for a DUI charge. He was released shortly after the arrest, according to Nick Kosko of On3 Sports.

Lester was a four-star recruit at cornerback in the class of 2024 and made two appearances with the Seminoles during his freshman season. In those games, Lester recorded three tackles and broke up one pass. No discipline has been announced by the school as of now.

Florida State was able to keep Lester in state after a lengthy recruiting process. He was ranked as the No. 10 overall player coming out of Florida in the Class of 2024 and was the No. 8 cornerback, per On3 Sports. Even though he didn't get a ton of experience on the field last season, the Seminoles were undoubtedly excited about having Lester on the team heading into the future.

Florida State needs all of the hits that it can get from its recent recruiting classes as Mike Norvell looks to turn things around quickly after a disaster of a season in 2024. After starting the season ranked in the top 10, Florida State finished the season 2-10 and was a national laughingstock for most of the year. After an undefeated season that saw them win the ACC Championship in 2023, Norvell wants to get them back to winning next season.

Whether Florida State suspends Lester remains to be seen, but it would be very detrimental to him and to the team if that is the final decision. Lester would have a chance to compete for a starting spot at cornerback this season as a sophomore, and his chances of winning one of those jobs are severely diminished if he is forced to miss some or all of spring practice.

Regardless of who is out there, Florida State has a long road back to the top of college football. An incident like this in the offseason does nothing to help Norvell and company try to build the program back up.