The Maryland football team picked up a massive commitment on National Signing Day as four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis announced his commitment to the Terrapins. Mathis is one of the top EDGE recruits in the entire country, and he was originally committed to Ohio State. He was one of the final top recruits in the 2025 class to announce his decision, and he decided to take his talent to Maryland to play under head coach Mike Locksley.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Zahir Mathis has Committed to Maryland, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 230 EDGE from Philadelphia, PA chose the Terrapins over Florida State Was previously Committed to Ohio State.”

Zahir Mathis is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #122 player in the 2025 class, the #13 EDGE and the #3 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Mathis currently attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Stand-up pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a game-wrecker in the coming years if he can match his technique and effort up with his elite physical features,” Mathis' scouting report reads. “Weight has fluctuated throughout prep career, but body is more than likely to undergo a major transformation at some point down the line as his lean 6-foot-6 frame is believed to be equipped with 35-inch arms and a near 6-foot-10 wingspan.”

Mathis is one of the top prospects in the nation, but like all high schoolers, he still has a lot to improve before he is a star at the college level with the Maryland football team.

“Frequently finds ways to use the additional length to his advantage as he rips and slides around the corner before trying to drag down quarterbacks. Can build some speed as plays progress, but must improve snap anticipation and find more urgency on a snap-to-snap basis. Has to also figure out how to utilize power, especially when tasked with holding the edge. Attacked primarily from a two-point stance as a senior, but also got some reps with his hand in the dirt.”

Because of size and athleticism, Mathis is expected to make a big impact at Maryland, and he has NFL potential as well.

“Might be able to eventually operate from more of an interior posting, but in-person evaluation at the Under Armour All-America Game suggests that his ceiling is likely highest as a wide 9 and a sub-package rusher. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that is destined for a developmental semester or two as he gets the body right and adjusts to the college game. Measurements will always be attractive to NFL evaluators and stock could climb if he keeps evolving as a player.”

This is one of the most important commits that the Maryland football team has in their 2025 recruiting class. The Terrapins typically lose recruits of this nature to the top dogs in the Big Ten like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, but Mike Locksley found a way to get a win here.

The 2025 Maryland football recruiting class is solid, with the Terrapins have the #25 class in the country. Maryland landed six four-stars and 15 three-stars.