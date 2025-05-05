The Michigan football team has had a successful week on the recruiting trail as a couple of players committed to the Wolverines recently. Michigan is hoping that the momentum will continue, and one target that is high on the Wolverines right now is four-star 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney. Barney has already been to Ann Arbor twice, and he has an official visit scheduled in June.

“With Michigan, I've been up there twice this spring,” Dorian Barney said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I don't go to a lot of places twice, especially in the spring, so, you know, that might tell you something, but going there, it's good academic wise and on the field, they send players to the league. That's what I'm trying to get. That's my overall goal.”

The Michigan football team appears to be in good shape with Barney, and defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is a big reason why.

“Oh, Coach Morgan, the defensive backs coach (is the coach I talk with the most),” Barney added. “You know, I've been talking to him and I can really relate to him. I feel like I can take the coaching from him.”

If Barney does end up playing for the Wolverines, it should be a seamless transition for him because of the experience that he has gained with his high school football team.

“They run the same type of defense that we run, so, you know, I relate to it pretty good as well,” he said.

We still have to wait a bit before Dorian Barney makes his college decision. Barney doesn't have his official visit to Michigan until June 20th, and he plans to commit after he is done with his visits and before he starts his high school season. However, the Wolverines seem to be in a good spot right now.