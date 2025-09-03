Week 2 of College Football kicks off on Friday night, and while the week does not have many big matchups, many teams look to improve on their Week 1 performances. One of those teams is Nebraska. Nebraska football kicked off the season with a close win over Cincinnati, but struggled in the process. The Cornhuskers look to improve as Nebraska plays host to Akron on Saturday night, and we provide bold predictions on this game.

The Cornhuskers struggled in the first game of the season. After giving up a field goal in the first quarter, it was a solid second quarter, putting up 13 points and taking a 10-point lead into halftime. Still, Cincinnati scored in the third quarter to make it close again. After Dane Key brought in a touchdown reception from quarterback Dylan Raiola, Brendan Sorsby marched Cincinnati down the field to make it a three-point game once again. Cincinnati was driving with just 34 seconds left, and on the edge of field goal range to tie the game, when a Sorsby pass was intercepted by Malcolm Herzog, and Nebraska held on for the win.

Meanwhile, Akron hosted Wyoming to open the season. It was a defensive game of sorts, with the two teams trading punts on the first seven drives until the Zips turned the ball over on downs. This would lead to a Wyoming field goal, and after Akron missed an attempt, it would be a 3-0 Wyoming lead at the end of the first half. The Cowboys would score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and win the game 10-0.

Dylan Raiola shines again

Raiola was solid in Week 1 of the season. He completed 33 of 42 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns. What was impressive was how he spread the ball out. While Nyziah Hunter and Key both hauled in six receptions, and running back Emmett Johnson brought in seven, nine different receivers came away with receptions. One of those is Janiran Bonner, who is now out for the year with a torn ACL.

Raiola is known as a solid passer, getting better at his decision-making. That was evident in Week 1, with multiple check-downs and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Akron was not great against the pass in Week 1. The Wyoming quarterback, Kaden Anderson, completed 19 of 36 passes for 260 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Still, Akron struggled to contain receivers. Anderson averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, but completed passes averaged 13.7 yards per catch. Chris Durr Jr. was the major weapon, coming away with 190 yards on just eight receptions, good for 23.8 yards per catch.

Hunter or Key is going to have a massive day for Raiola. Akron struggled with the top receiver for the Cowboys. Hunter and Key both have better top-end speed, plus Raiola will get them the ball in better positions. With the fact that Akron struggled to contain receivers after the catch, expect one of the top Huskers pass catchers, if not both, to make a huge play. Raiola will eclipse the 300-yard mark in passing this game, something he has not done in his career.

Nebraska's special teams make a massive play

Akron is one of the most inexperienced teams in college football. They sit 111th in the nation in returning production, according to Bill Connelly of ESPN. That number is inflated by a few key players who stuck around. The team lost a lot of depth pieces after Akron football was ruled ineligible for postseason play due to academic issues. Where the lack of depth often shows is on special teams.

Kick returners Isaiah Mozee and Kenneth Williams both have explosive speed. When given the opportunity, they can find solid holes to run through and have the ability to return one kick to the house. Further, the special teams unit of Nebraska has improved, especially on the kick return. While the loss of Bonner does hurt the special teams units overall, they have depth to replace that. If Akron gives one of these kick returners a chance, they will make a massive play in this game.

Akron finally scores

Ben Finley struggled in his Week 1 game, completing just 16 of 38 passes for 139 yards and an interception. By the QBR metric, it was the worst game of his career. He had a similarly horrible game in Week 1 of 2024. Facing Ohio State, Finley was eight for 14 passing for 53 yards and an interception. He rebounded the next week, passing for 138 yards and a score against Rutgers. Meanwhile, Sean Patrick showed some ability in the game last week for Akron. He ran for 26 yards on just five carries, but also brought in four receptions for 47 yards.

Nebraska was great against the pass in Week 1, but did not do well against the run. Sorsby ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tawee Walker ran for 53 yards on just 7 carries, while Evan Pryor ran for 29 yards on five carries. If Finley rebounds and can keep drives alive, the running game, led by Patrick, should find the end zone once.

It is not going to be nearly enough to win this game, though. At the time of writing, odds provided by FanDuel have installed Nebraska as a 34.5-point favorite. Akron is going to find the end zone in this game, but after a substandard performance in Week 1 by Nebraska, the team is going to come out firing. Covering the spread might be tight, but the Cornhuskers can put up 42 points and cover in this one.