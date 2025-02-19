Ohio State football's top commit from the Class of 2026 is revealing his planned recruiting visits over the spring and summer. The Buckeyes are coming off an incredible 2024 season that saw the program win its ninth national championship in school history. Now, Ryan Day and his team will have a target on their back as they look to repeat atop the college football mountain.

As the quest for title number ten begins, Ohio State football is aggressively recruiting. However, concerningly, one of the program's top commits from the Class of 2026 is mulling his options this offseason. Chris Henry Jr. is a 6'6, 200 lb wideout out of Santa Ana, California. The son of the late Chris Henry, who was a five-year wideout in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Henry Jr. is the No. 1 overall recruit for his class.

As of now, the wideout has been committed to Ohio State since 2023. However, Henry has organized recruiting visits to other programs over the past few months. According to National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Henry Jr. has locked in official visits to Miami from May 30 to June 1, USC from June 6 to June 8, Oregon from June 13 to June 15, and Ohio State from June 20 to June 22.

A wideout core with Jeremiah Smith and Chris Henry Jr. would be electric

Ohio State football has been “Wide Receiver U” for decades in the college football world. And it looks like the Buckeyes already have another all-time great on their roster in Jeremiah Smith. The freshman had a historic year in Columbus and carried that form into the College Football Playoff.

Smith had 19 catches for 381 yards and six touchdowns during these four games. After a relatively quiet semifinal showing, the 19-year-old caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the National Championship win over Notre Dame. This included a huge 56-yard play that clinched the title for the Buckeyes.

Since the Miami Gardens native is not eligible for the NFL Draft till 2027, if Henry Jr. commits to Ohio State football, the two will be part of the same wideout core for the 2026-2027 season. That might be the best wide-receiving duo from a talent perspective since Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson were playing together at LSU. However, there's a lot of work to be done for the Buckeyes to confirm this possibility.

Overall, Henry Jr.'s decision to mull his options is part of the business. Ohio State football will have to continue to recruit the No. 1 overall prospect until the very day he signs his letter of intent. As they continue to sell their brand to prospective recruits and transfers, the Buckeyes will head into 2025 as the likely No. 1 team in the country. It's exactly where this program expects to be going into the season and exactly where it expects to finish.