Penn State football swooped up a Colorado State assistant on President's Day, before he even coached a game. This coach also leaves incoming Rams head coach Jim Mora, despite starring for him at Connecticut.

Kashif Moore leaves CSU for PSU, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reporting the news.

“The ex-UConn star receiver was UConn’s WR coach the last three years before following to Jim Mora to CSU. Helped Skyler Bell become a Biletnikoff finalist in 2025,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Moore's most recent WR pupil was Skyler Bell — who ranked second in the nation with 1,278 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

How the Penn State coaching staff now looks

New Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell adds a late addition to his first staff. Although he brings in a fast riser in the coaching ranks.

Moore was set to be the passing game coordinator along with his duties as WR coach. He earned his coaching start at the high school ranks before diving into the CFB realm post-pandemic. Moore held coaching roles at Cornell, Albany, and in 2023 at UConn.

Now Moore will coach in the power conference realm for the first time in his young career. And he joins what is already shaping up to be an intriguing staff featuring coaches Campbell siphoned.

One hails from a Big Ten rival: D'Anton Lynn, who bolts from USC to take over the defensive coordinator role. Lynn, though, returns to his alma mater through Campbell.

Campbell won't be the only past Iowa State Cyclone here. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton joins him in State College. Taylor Mouser also leaves his offensive coordinator post in Ames for Penn State's OC job.