While Texas football will be led by Arch Manning this upcoming season, some fans are wondering where Quinn Ewers will go at the NFL level. As the Texas football star in Ewers went through his Pro Day with some suitors that could be interested, ESPN's latest quarterback mock draft has him staying relatively close to where he was in college.

The mock draft by Ben Solak has Ewers being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round with the 211th selection as Solak first speaks about Dallas' quarterback room after starter Dak Prescott. While the team traded for Joe Milton, Solak isn't convinced they are confident in the room with Milton and Will Grier, leading to them taking Ewers.

“Dallas just made a splash (relative term) by trading for 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton III, who captured hearts across America with a dominant Week 18 performance in the Patriots' win over the Bills in his NFL debut last season,” Solak wrote. “It was actually a good game — he went 22-for-29 for 241 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing TD — but it shouldn't move the needle much.”

“So why not take another sixth-round flier in Ewers? The No. 1 quarterback in his 2021 recruiting class, Ewers spent one season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, his home state, to play for the Longhorns,” Solak continued. “The recruiting ranking was a product of Ewers' live arm. He can generate velocity from a variety of arm angles, and he has a wicked quick release when throwing in rhythm.”

Texas football's Quinn Ewers is considered a “developmental prospect”

While Ewers believes he's the best quarterback in the draft class, others might have some concerns placed on the 22-year-old regarding his mechanics and deficiencies. Some that Solak mentions is his spots of “poor accuracy,” but still mentions how he's a “developmental prospect.”

“The issue is that nothing else crystallized for Ewers over his time in college,” Solak wrote. “He has worrisome sprays of poor accuracy to all three levels of the field, he struggles to throw receivers open against tight coverage and he often doesn't seem to understand what defenses are doing to him. He'll climb up into pressure when he should feel it and escape the pocket, and he'll throw right into coverage traps when he should get his eyes to the back side. So Ewers remains a developmental prospect in that he has the physical tools of an NFL quarterback but lacks many of the necessary skills to reliably play the position well.”

“Like most former five-star recruits, Ewers will almost certainly get drafted,” Solak continued. “It doesn't matter how poorly you played in college when you have better traits than most Day 3 picks. Dallas will feel like home to Ewers, and he could stick on the roster as a QB3 and fight for the backup job.”

At any rate, Ewers left the Longhorns after throwing for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, leading the team to a 13-win season including playoffs where they lost in the Cotton Bowl to the national champions Ohio State Buckeyes.