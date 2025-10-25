Early Saturday morning, reports surfaced that Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian would be open to an NFL coaching opportunity should one arise in the coming offseason. The report stirred a lot of buzz, but it was swiftly rejected by Sarkisian's agents, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz.

Sexton and Marynowitz released a statement via the Creative Artists Agency's football social media accounts. The agents acknowledged the reports, but called them “patently false” and “wildly inaccurate.”

“Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with the NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate,” the statement read. “Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team.”

The report came from NFL insider Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic,' who claimed that Sarkisian was interested in the vacant Tennessee Titans job. The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 season.

Sarkisian reportedly received some NFL interest during the previous offseason before ultimately doubling down on his commitment to Texas. He is currently raking in over $10 million per year, making him the fifth-highest-paid coach in college football.

Sarkisian has never been an NFL head coach before, but he does have experience in the league. The 51-year-old spent one year as the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2004 and two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. The remaining 26 years of his coaching career have been in college.

Sarkisian remains under contract with Texas through the 2031 college football season. The Longhorns gave him a raise and extended him by one year before the 2025 season began.

Even with Sexton and Marynowitz rejecting the report, Sarkisian remains a name to monitor in the 2025-2026 NFL coaching carousel. Former NFL head coaches Lane Kiffin and Matt Rhule are among the coaches also rumored to be interested in the potential move.