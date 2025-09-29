The UCLA Bruins are already in the middle of a major transition after parting ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, and the ripple effects are starting to show in recruiting.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond announced last week that a six-member search committee, including high-profile alumni like Casey Wasserman, Bob Myers, and NFL veteran Eric Kendricks, will lead the process of hiring the next UCLA head coach.

With Tim Skipper serving as interim coach, the committee will have months to evaluate candidates while the Bruins try to salvage their season in the Big Ten.

Amid that uncertainty, the program just took a recruiting hit. Vero Beach wide receiver Xavier Stinson, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2026, announced Monday that he has decommitted from UCLA, as first reported by Hayes Fawcett on X for Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Xavier Stinson has Decommitted from UCLA, he tells me for @rivals The 6’3 200 WR from Port Saint Lucie, FL had been Committed to the Bruins since June He currently holds a total of 20 offershttps://t.co/MUDKVjJREn pic.twitter.com/dIyhrxIPHD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 29, 2025

Stinson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, had been pledged to the Bruins since June, choosing them over NC State, Michigan State, and more than a dozen other Power 4 programs. With Foster gone and staff turnover likely, Stinson has reopened his recruitment.

Stinson currently holds 20 offers and recently visited UCF, where he was struck by the atmosphere and energy of both the team and the crowd.

“Definitely the atmosphere and the energy stood out,” he told UCFSports.com. “UCF would be a great program to be a part of.” The Knights are expected to be a factor moving forward due to proximity and momentum.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Stinson sits as the No. 549 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 86 wide receiver nationally, and the No. 73 recruit in Florida.

Last fall, he produced 43 receptions for 740 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. Through five games this season, he has added 10 catches for 190 yards and two scores. His decommitment leaves UCLA with just 14 pledges in the 2026 cycle.

The turmoil comes as UCLA braces for its first game since Foster's firing, a road matchup against Northwestern.

While Saban’s words were lighthearted, they underscore the larger theme: the Bruins desperately need stability, both on the sideline and in recruiting, if they want to regain credibility in the Big Ten.