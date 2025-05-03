The USC Trojans shook things up with their 2026 recruiting class after reports indicate head coach Lincoln Riley and the program landed one of the most “elite” commitments in the nation. It's a big get for the Trojans, as this kid could help improve the defense sooner, rather than later.

Elbert Hill, a cornerback recruit based out of Akron, Ohio, officially committed to USC, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The Trojans managed to beat out Ohio State, Oregon, and Alabama for Hill, who is deemed the No. 1 recruit in the state of Ohio and No. 4 cornerback in the nation.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Elbert Hill has committed to USC, he tells me for On3 Recruits. The 5-foot-10, 185 CB from Akron, OH chose the Trojans over Ohio State, Oregon, & Alabama. He’s ranked as the #1 Recruit in Ohio (#4 CB) per On3.

Shortly after announcing his commitment to USC, Hill shared a four-word statement. It appears he's excited for his opportunity to play college football under Lincoln Riley, as he'll have a chance to further his development as an NFL prospect.

“I'm home, Fight On.”

Hill joins an incredibly strong 2026 recruiting class at USC. The Trojans are currently the No. 1-ranked program for commits in the 2026 class on 247 Sports. He joins a recruiting class that includes five-star athlete Xavier Griffin and five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Hill will be the third five-star recruit to commit to USC.

In addition to those three, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have also acquired 12 four-star recruits. However, they're doing it; USC is running away with it for the 2026 recruiting class.

This is huge for the program, as the team finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 7-6 record in their debut year in the Big Ten Conference. USC ended the season with a 35-31 Las Vegas Bowl Game win over the Texas A&M Aggies.