The South Florida Bulls have made wholesale changes to their roster and coaching staff in recent weeks and months, and have started the season with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents. Now, they have announced the signing of Rob Higgins as the program’s first-ever CEO of Athletics.

The move marks a major homecoming for the Tampa native, who is himself a USF graduate. He previously worked for the USF Athletics department and has led the Tampa Bay Sports Commission as its executive director since 2004.

“Rob is a tireless fundraiser & revenue generator. He has strong local & national relationships across both college & pro sports that will benefit USF tremendously. He was targeted for the job the last 2 times it was open. The Bulls finally got their guy,” a source close to the Bulls revealed, per ON3's Brett McMurphy.

Higgins has an extensive track record of success, serving as president of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and helping Tampa host major NCAA championships, NHL events, and WrestleMania 37.

“Rob Higgins has proven during his time with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission that he isn’t afraid to dream big. He’ll bring that same ambition to USF, and we’re excited to welcome him back home to lead our next chapter,” Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said about the move.

Higgins himself described the appointment as a dream come true. His accolades include repeated recognition in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100 and Sports Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” and being named one of the world’s top sports marketers by Huffington Post.

“I never imagined that an opportunity to volunteer as a young boy at USF basketball games would take me down a path to a career of over 20 years serving at the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and now the opportunity to return to my alma mater as the first CEO of Athletics,” he said.

From here, Higgins will outline his vision for the Bulls’ future at an introductory press conference scheduled for September 22.