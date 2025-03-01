Virginia Tech football watched NFL Combine history fall Saturday, courtesy of their running back. Bhayshul Tuten hit a mark not seen in 22 years.

The Hokies star RB turned to the 40-yard dash to boost his draft stock. Tuten already faces a size dilemma at 5-foot-9. But the Virginia Tech representative made his small stature an afterthought — blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds. No RB hit that mark since 2003, the year Tuten was born. Tuten tied for the fourth fastest time by a RB at the Combine.

But with those wheels, Tuten turned heads in front of NFL personnel at Indianapolis. His name looks ready to ascend on draft boards now.

“Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten has put EVERYONE on notice,” was what the NFL X account posted after his workout.

Tuten didn't just deliver one of the fastest times out of the rookie class. He jumped to a 40.50-inch vertical, catapulting him to first among RBs. He also leaped to a 10'10” broad jump that tied him for second.

Virginia Tech RB compared to 2-time Super Bowl winner

Tuten leaves Blacksburg with a decorated resume. He rumbled to 1,159 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Tuten added two more touchdowns off receiving. Virginia Tech loses a touchdown machine who first came over via North Carolina A&T.

The native of Paulsboro, New Jersey earned a stirring comparison pre-draft. Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs is Tuten's comparison — the same Pacheco who's played in three Super Bowls and won two with K.C. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network handed Tuten the comparison in his draft evaluation.

“He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns,” Zierlein wrote.

Tuten brings the “home run element” that Pacheco delivers on the football field. The Hokies star brings similar run-after-the-handoff speed.

Tuten walked into Lucas Oil Stadium without commanding high attention from scouts or media. He walked away adding his name into the combine history books — and elevating his draft stock in the process.