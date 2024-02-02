It is a top-25 match-up as we continue our College Lacrosse odds series with a Maryland-Richmond prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a top-25 match-up as Maryland visits Richmond. It is time to continue our College Lacrosse odds series with a Maryland-Richmond prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Maryland was 10-6 last year, and 3-2 in the Big Ten. Maryland was perfect in 2022, winning a title and not scoring a game, but, they lost a lot heading into 2023. They finished the 2023 season 10-3 and 3-2 in conference play. They were upset in the second game of the year by Loyola Maryland as they grew into their new team. Still, they took Notre Dame to overtime last year, beat Virginia, and would make a run to the Big Ten Finals. There, they would lose to Michigan 14-5. Still, they would make the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Army 16-15.

Meanwhile, Richmond was 11-5 last year and finished 4-1 in the Atlantic-10. Dan Chemotti is entering his 11th season with Richmond and continues to be a high-quality program in the lacrosse hotbed of Virginia. Richmond opened last year facing Maryland in College Park. They would lose that game 15-4 but would bounce back to win the next three. They would win the Atlantic-10 conference in the tournament, beating UMASS and High Point before falling to Virginia by nine in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the college lacrosse odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Lacrosse Odds: Maryland-Richmond Odds

Maryland: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Richmond: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 23.5 (-115)

Under: 23.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Richmond

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland offense was not at peak performance last year. They were 36th in the nation in offensive efficiency last year. They were also 35th in the nation in points per game, sitting with just 12.25 points per game last year. Still, they were young last year. The leading points man on the team was Braden Erksa. He was a freshman last year and looks to improve on his 26 goals and 22 assists from a year ago. Daniel Kelly is also back. Kelly was the leading goal scorer last year, coming out with 30 goals last year and eight assists on the season. Rounding out the returning tack is Daniel Maltz. Maltz scored 28 times last year, with ten assists, good for a tie for second in points with 38.

Maryland can also control possession with wins in the face-off circle. Luke Wierman returns, and with that, dominance in the face-off game may come with it. Still, the focus of this Maryland team should not just be the offense, the defense is solid as well. Logan McNaney is back in goal. He was hurt for most of last year. In his four games, he allowed just 8.31 goals per game, with a 53.1 percent save percentage. He is the goalie from the 2022 national title team and will be looking to continue dominance.

Further, while the Maryland defense was not amazing last year, most of that was due to injury. Ajax Zappitello is back as well. Zappitello forced 21 turnovers last year. While Maryland is replacing two of the other close defenders, the defense has been stout and will continue to be so. They brought in Nick Alviti, the LSM from Vermont, and Jackson Canfield, a defender from Vermont as well. Both of them were first-team All-American East conference players and will be a major force on this defense.

Why Richmond Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Richmond offense was 28th in the nation last year with 12.88 goals per game on the season. Richmond returns much of their offensive production from last year. First is Dalton Young. Young was the star of this Richmond offense last year, scoring 32 times while also having 41 assists, leading the team with 73 points. He will be joined by Lance Madonna, who is also back. Madonna scored 29 times last year, second on the team.

Further, Aidan O'Neil is back. As a freshman, he put up great numbers. He scored 25 times and added 12 assists last year, to be fourth on the team with 37 points. Richmond also returns their other top scorer in Luke Grayum who contributed 27 goals last year and 18 assists. Of their top-scoring threat, only Derrek Madonna is gone.

Still, Richmond has a huge hole to fill on defense with Jake Saunder graduating. This will be filled by Braden McClure. McClure was a first-team all-Atlantic-10 pick last year and had a 35-caused turnover. Still, McClure has shown he is more than capable of filling those shoes. He played just eight games last year but is one of the best off-ball defenders on the team. Richmond was a top defense last year, loaded with depth, which will help them keep this game close.

Final Maryland-Richmond Prediction & Pick

Last year, Maryland beat up Richmond. This year, the game is in Richmond, the Richmond offense has another year of growth, and the defense is stout. It will be a much closer game than last year. Still, that is not the best bet in this one. This will be a defensive game. Both teams have sound defenses that create turnovers. Further, both defensive units are solid against the break. This game is going to be a low-scoring, so take the under in this one.

Final Maryland-Richmond Prediction & Pick: Under 23.5 (-105)