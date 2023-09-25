David McCallum who was widely known for his role on the CBS hit show “NCIS” has died. He was 90. McCallum died of natural causes at a New York Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by his loved ones, the network said in a statement per CNN.

“He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them,” his son Peter McCallum shared in a statement one the family's behalf in courtesy of the network. “He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations.”

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,” the statement continued. “He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived.”

CBS also provided their own statement on how David's “We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world.”

“He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away,” the statement continued. “We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

On “NCIS” David was the Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard who was a father figure on the show.Besides “NCIS”, David also was a part of other successful television shows such as “Sex in the City,” “Law & Order,” as well as voice acting on Disney's “The Replacements.” He also hit the big screen in roles such as “The Great Escape” and “A Night to Remember.”

He is survived by his wife Katherine McCallum and four children Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum, Peter McCallum and Sophie McCallum. His son Jason McCallum died in 1989. The actor also has eight grandchildren.